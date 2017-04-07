Review: ‘Get Out’ Is One of the Best Movies of the Year

0

“Get Out” is a new horror comedy that was written and directed by Jordan Peele. It stars Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford and Lil Rel Howery.

The film is about Chris (Kaluuya), a young African-American, who is in an interracial relationship with his girlfriend Rose (Williams). They decide to go to Rose’s parent’s family estate for the weekend, and things at first seem to be going fine. But as the weekend progresses, Chris discovers disturbing truths about Rose’s family that he never could have imagined.

I was intrigued to see “Get Out” for several reasons. For one, it is the first film written and directed by Peele, who is well-known for his work on the comedy show “Key & Peele.” When I discovered that he was going to do a horror film, I was interested to say the least.

The trailers were vague and did not reveal much of the plot, keeping the story mysterious. After watching “Get Out,” I walked out of the movie theater surprised at how much I loved it. It is a thought-provoking, hilarious and tension-filled thriller that moviegoers should be supporting.

The performances across the board are fantastic. Kaluuya gave a captivating performance. There is one scene in particular that was incredible, revealing a part of Chris’s past that helps the audience understand why he acts certain ways.

The standout performance in the film, by far, is by Howery, who is absolutely hilarious to say the least. The audience in the theater could not stop laughing whenever Howery was on screen. He is clearly the film’s comedic relief, and I expect to see him in future roles because he was amazing in this film.

What really stood out in the film is how Peele portrays race and society. The director doesn’t beat you over the head with the film’s themes; instead he relays them in a subtle and unique fashion. Peele’s direction is excellent, especially for a directorial debut.

The opening scene was shot in one take, which was really impressive. He also does an excellent job of balancing humor and comedy with horror. Some may compare it to films such as “Scream” and “The Cabin in the Woods.” I predict that this film will be ranked with those as one of the greatest American horror-comedy films of all time.

“Get Out” has a 99 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While I did love this film, admittedly, it’s not perfect. There were only some nitpicks I had with it. The main one was that there was an element of predictability. It was disappointing that I ended up being right on all my predictions, considering how original the film was. However, there were other elements that were unpredictable, and for the most part, I could overlook this flaw since “Get Out” is such a blast to watch.

As of right now, “Get Out” is one of the best movies of the year. It’s really well done and I would highly recommend it to people who want to have a good time at the movies. Make sure to see it with a packed audience, since it will make the experience that much more enjoyable for you.