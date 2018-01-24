‘Revival’ Revived My Spirit

8

After listening to its 18 tracks, Third Day’s 13th studio album “Revival” made me realize that I should never forget that Jesus is there for me.

Third Day is a Christian rock group from Marletta, Georgia that was formed by high school students Mac Powell and Mark Lee in 1991. Later on, pianist Billy Wilkins, guitarist August McCoy, David Carr, Geoff Barkley, Brad Avery and Tai Anderson became the newest additions to the band. As of 2016, the only members remaining are Powell—the lead vocalist, acoustic guitarist and tambourine player, Lee on the electric guitar and providing background vocals, and Carr the percussionist.

The CD arrived to my home around Aug. 8, 2017. It was a wonderful piece of Christian, gospel and rock music. When I was 10 years old, I went with my father to see them perform live at the PNC Bank Arts Center during their “Relevation” tour, and I loved it.

While listening to the first track “Revival,” I noticed Third Day say, “Ain’t gonna find it in a politician,” and “Only by the Spirit and the Word of God.” Those lyrics revived me by reminding me that as long as I believe and trust in God, I can conquer anything just like him.

It’s called “Revival” to reawaken those who feel lost in the world and need God to put them back on the right path. I loved the music because it had beautiful rhythm and a trustworthy message in each song.

If you have ever heard quotes from the Bible like, “God said, ‘Let there be light,'” Third Day made them sound more convincing by turning the verses into powerful tunes. Think of it like listening to Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech put into music. It is there to give you hope for a better tomorrow and remind you that power comes through faith.

10/10

8