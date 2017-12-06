Rick Ross Scheduled to Perform at Montclair’s Wellmont Theater

0

T-Pain may have disappointed some of Montclair State University’s students for the annual homecoming concert, but rapper Rick Ross is guaranteed to deliver a great performance before the year ends.

Ross will be coming to the Wellmont Theater stage on Friday, Dec. 29 with the show scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

The Wellmont Theater, located at 5 Seymour St. in Montclair, New Jersey, is known for having talented on-the-rise rappers hit their stage in 2017 like Famous Dex, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert, but veteran hip-hop artist Ross will perform at the 2,500-person capacity venue.

To the astonishment of many, the concert was announced on Monday, Nov. 20 with the presale beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 22 and tickets are currently available to the public. Tickets range from $49.50 for balcony seats to the most expensive being $195 for front row seats. They can be purchased via ticketmaster.com or at the Wellmont Theater box office.

This was a surprise announcement because Ross is considered a “god” in the rap game, and it seemed a bit too unreal that he would perform right here at the Wellmont Theater. There is nothing wrong with the venue, but Ross is a multiplatinum recording artist who has performed on the biggest stages like the BET Music Awards and Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam concert held at MetLife Stadium. This only makes Ross’s upcoming show at the Wellmont Theater even more special.

“I’m shocked,” said Marrick Sainvil, a senior marketing major who hoped to bring his friends. “I didn’t know he was coming. I listen to his music, and I might go.”

Ross is recognized for his signature “Ruugh!” moans within his music and has been a fan favorite for years. He has been dropping albums and mixtapes, collaborating with the biggest names in the industry such as DJ Khaled, Drake and Lil Wayne back in 2012 in the song “I’m on One.”

Ross is fresh off just finishing his first official international tour “Checkers Vs. Wingstop,” which hit Europe and made stops in Italy, Belgium, Abu Dhabi, the U.K., Spain, France, Austria and Switzerland.

At this upcoming show, the audience can expect Ross, aka the Big Boss, to perform songs from his latest album “Rather You Than Me,” which contains featured artists Yo Gotti, Nas, Future, Gucci Mane, Meek Mill and Young Thug. However, they can also expect him to perform his previous hits “9 Piece” and “Blowin’ Money Fast.”

In a recent interview in the U.K., Ross spoke about his upcoming 10th studio album “Port of Miami 2,” which is expected to drop in less than two months. However, there is no definitive release date. Perhaps the Big Boss will give Montclair an exclusive sneak peak.

To make the show even better, Ross will not be the only performer of the night. Montclair’s own Blaze Montana will be the special guest opening for Ross. The Montclair native rapper will get the crowd warmed up for Ross in what seems like a dream come true for any up-and-coming rapper.

Dec. 29 will be approaching quickly and people need to purchase their tickets soon. It will definitely be a night to remember for all fans of rap and of Ross’ music.

