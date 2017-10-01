School of Communication and Media has its Grand Opening

0

Montclair State’s School of Communication and Media Building’s grand opening occurred late Tuesday morning. Approximately 300 guests including faculty, staff, students, alumni, legislators and board members attended a ribbon cutting ceremony, a tour of the school and a luncheon.

Before the official ribbon cutting, President Susan Cole, Dean for the College of the Arts Daniel Gurskis, Sony Professional Solutions America’s President Katsunori Yamanouchi and School of Communication and Media director Keith Strudler gave speeches to a seated crowd by the main entrance of the building.

“This building, as magnificent as it is, is just the toolbox,” said Dr. Cole. “The students and educators and practitioners who will occupy it are and will be the heart of the matter. All this is here to unleash and to enable their education and their creativity.”

When Strudler made his speech he used a metaphor of his new house recalling how his mother said that a home is supposed to be lived in and not looked at. He connected his metaphor to how the School of Communication and Media faculty and students are to take advantage of the state of the art building.

“We the School of Communication and Media, plan to live in our new home,” said Strudler. “We’ll use the cameras, move the furniture, change the lights, invite some friends over, maybe throw a party or two. It might get dirty and I mean that in the best sense but in that orchestrated chaos we will we will foster a learning community that won’t simply educate and graduate, but one that will truly change lives, change our industry, change our community and perhaps change our world for the better.”

Event guests toured the building, guided by student ambassadors with majors in the School of Communication and Media.

The new building features a 197 seat presentation hall powered by Sony Digital Cinema Projection and Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound, a state-of- the-arts radio control room, a motion picture stage, multimedia rooms and more. It is also home to WMSC Radio, the Montclarion and the Center for Cooperative Media.

“[The building] is really cool,” said freshman film making major Ghillian Ferraiola. “I feel like it has a lot of things that we can utilize.”

Alumni such as Rob Bonardi, who works at ABC7 and hires interns from Montclair State, visited for the grand opening.

“The facilities here I would say are more state of the art then actually the big three networks over in New York City,” Bonardi said.

Former associate professor of ten years, Marc Rosenweig, was largely involved in the planning of the new building before his retirement. He said he intends to stay connected to the school. Rosenweig agreed with what President Cole, Dean Gurskis and Dr. Strudler said about the building only being a tool, and it’s up to those who populate the school to make this new addition an accomplishment.

“This is a building,” said Rosenweig. “It’s only only going to be a successful learning center thanks to the work of faculty, staff and the students who learn in it.”

After the tours, a luncheon was provided in Life Hall and President Cole thanked guests for attending the grand opening.

