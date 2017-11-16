Season-Ending Loss for Red Hawks Field Hockey In NCAA Division III Tournament

0

After losing to Kean University (3-1) in the New Jersey Atlantic Conference (NJAC) championship tournament, the Montclair State University field hockey team was unsure if they would receive the opportunity to continue their season and play in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III tournament.

Fortunately for the Red Hawks, the team qualified for a bid into the NCAA tournament for their second straight and seventh appearance overall.

After making a long road trip to Newport News, Virginia, the Montclair State field hockey team participated in what would be their last game of the 2017 season. The Red Hawks fell short in the NCAA second round against the Franklin & Marshall College Diplomats on Saturday at Christopher Newport University with a score of 2-1.

The Red Hawks started the game with a lead after sophomore Kelly Watson scored at the 14:36 mark into the first half. Watson was able to tip in a shot from Hannah Bollinger along the left post. Not only did Watson land her fifth goal of the season but scored the lonesome goal of the game.

Although senior goalkeeper Kaitlin Maguire made two critical saves in the first half, she could only hold the lead for 10 more minutes when the Diplomats scuffed the tying goal. Erin Coverdale launched a blazing shot from the middle of the circle connecting with the net at the 25:54 mark for her 16th goal of the season.

Franklin & Marshall outshot the Red Hawks 9-6, had seven shots on goal compared to two shots and collected nine corners over two corners for Montclair State. However, the Red Hawk’s defense made an admirable effort, especially by Maguire who made five saves in the game whereas the Diplomats only received one.

The Diplomats scored the second goal of the game after rebounding a shot off of Maguire with 10 minutes left to spare. Coverdale took advantage of a penalty corner, sending another strong shot to the hole. Maguire made one save against Coverdale, but the rebound was deflected in front of the cage by midfielder Nicole Bodo at the 60:02 mark for the final shot of the game.

The Red Hawks finalized the season with an impressive 16-4 record.

