Senior Goodbye – Awije

As I am approaching the end of my undergraduate career, all I want to do is thank the people who have had an impact on me and who have given me invaluable experiences. First of all, I would like to give thanks to my family who have been the most supportive people in my life in the last four years.

At Montclair State University, one of the most rewarding experiences has been working at The Montclarion. No matter what was going on during the semester, we still had production day on Wednesday afternoons. I want to thank the past and current editors and editors-in-chief for all their hard work and dedication. I would like to give special thanks to our advisor, Tara George, who has put so much time and energy into making the The Montcarion a respectable and reliable college newspaper and continues to do so.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to Professor Alison Beringer, Professor Thomas Herold and Professor Pascale LaFountain for being influential educators and for teaching me and many other students so much over the years. My study abroad experience could not have happened without Professor Lafountain making me aware of the programs and without the recommendations and encouragement of Professor Herold and Professor Beringer.

I would like to thank the consultants at the Center for Writing Excellence for helping me with term papers and motivation letters. Shout out to Kristine Bryfogle who is amazing at everything she does. I would also like to thank Susan and Lisa at Counseling and Psychological Services and all the other students who crossed paths with me there for listening and giving me so much support-you know who you are! I would like to thank the Global Education Center for showing me how much work goes into making study abroad experiences a reality for students. Specifically, I would like to thank Wendy Gilbert-Simon for being understanding that her student assistants are students first and assistants second.

There is a lot more to say and many more people to thank and I am sure that in the upcoming months and years it will become even more apparent how much Montclair State has affected and influenced me.

If there is one piece of advice I would give to the incoming students it would be that you define your college experience. Get involved, experiment, take advantage of the resources that the university has to offer, study abroad, take a language course, get out of your comfort zone, do things that scare you because this is the time and place to do it and the formula to a successful and rewarding college experience.