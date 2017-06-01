Senior Goodbye: Cassie

17

I have only been at The Montclarion for a little over a year, but in that time, I’ve learned a great deal about the nature of journalism. Even more so, I’ve learned a great deal about a university that I have grown, over the past four years, to love dearly.

Every week, as copy editor, I have had the privilege of reading about my classmates’ accomplishments, their thoughts, their fears and their hopes. Working at The Montclarion provided me with the opportunity to become a more informed student, aware of issues and policies that I may not have otherwise been privy to.

While I have not published nearly as much as many of my esteemed colleagues, what reporting I have done has taught me so much about getting to know people—about being welcomed into the personal experiences which compose such amazing lives at Montclair State.

I have so many people to thank, including the paper’s advisor, Tara George, who is endlessly supportive and involved. And I have been so lucky to work alongside my co-editor, Fiorella Medina, one of the absolute loveliest people I know. And many thanks to my assistants, Dominique Evans and Haley Wells, whose hours of work and support are so appreciated.

I owe so everything to Montclair State’s English department, especially Dr. Wendy Nielsen, Dr. Naomi Liebler, Dr. Lee Behlman, Dr. Jonathan Greenberg, and Dr. Jeffrey Gonzalez, who have been my teachers, my mentors, my inspirations. I would not be where I am today without their unending support and guidance.

All my life, I have been a student. While that will never change, for I hope to always be learning, I find myself parting with so much more difficulty than I could have ever anticipated. Attending Montclair State was such a privilege, and I encourage everyone to take advantage of the opportunities that it offers. They are truly countless.

And I encourage everyone to become involved at The Montclarion. Whether that means picking up the paper, writing for it, or working tirelessly at the editors’ desks, there is so much to be learned. Share your corner of the university, your insights, your concerns. And be receptive to those of others. It will have a greater impact than you know.