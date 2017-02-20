SLAM Scores Hole-In-One with Recent Ice Cream and Golf Event

0

This past Sunday, at least 30 students attended the Student Life at Montclair’s (SLAM) first ever mini-golf and sundae event.

The event featured four ice cream flavors, 11 toppings and six sauces. “I love ice cream. It was hard to make a choice what flavor I wanted,” said junior Michael Statile. “I went with cookie dough and loaded it up with as many toppings as I could.”

“It was sweet,” said sophomore dance major Megan Gwozdz. “It brought me a smile on a cold winter day.”

The mini-golf course consisted of nine holes and gave many chances for players to score a hole-in-one. “It’s a great idea. The name is very creative,” said senior Joe Gambino. “This is the first I’ve seen mobile mini-golf at Montclair [State].”

With nine holes and plenty of chances to score, there was at least one challenging hole according to senior Stephanie Pitera. “The fifth hole is the hardest,” she said. “You need to get it up a swirl which is also inclined.”

“The event was great. I loved the mini golf course,” said sophomore Eddie Veltre. “I think strobe lights and more holes would [have made it better].” In addition to cupcakes, ice cream and mini-golf, students were able to kick back, relax and enjoy a mix of music ranging from the ’90s to modern hits.

SLAM member Justin Pannullo streamed music for the attendees. “These are my favorite jams. Justin’s doing a great job,” said another SLAM co-director, Daniella Ribeiro.

SLAM programming co-director Josue Bishop-Mbachu pointed out the importance of weekend activities on campus: “It gives them a chance to leave their room on a weekend.”