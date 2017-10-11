18

Welington F. Gomez is a member of Lambda Sigma Upsilon Latino Fraternity, Inc. As a member of Greek life at Montclair State University, he is dedicated to bringing more awareness to other Greek organizations and their events on campus.

On Oct. 8, 2017, the Kappa Chapter of Chi Upsilon Sigma National Latin Sorority hosted their first event, “SlutWalk” on campus. The sorority was inspired by the famous initiative created by TV personality Amber Rose and they wanted to bring the movement to Montclair State University.

The national Amber Rose Slut Walk’s mission is to provide an event geared toward raising awareness about sexual injustice and gender inequality. The event is to educate, empower and inform the community about the topics they address.

The event was hosted at the Student Center Quad and was co-sponsored by more than eight campus organizations. The event was heavily promoted on social media. Chi Upsilon Sigma encouraged their social media followers to come and speak out about their experiences with sexual assault or gender inequality.

“The purpose of this event was to bring awareness to the Montclair State campus, along with friends and family who also supported this event,” said 21-year-old public relations chair of Chi Upsilon Sigma, and psychology major, Kassey S. Cruz. “Sexual assault has been a problem on campuses across the nation for far too long.

“Many victims end up without justice and unfortunately living a life without closure. It is for this reason that we felt we needed to shine a light on this issue with an event like the SlutWalk.”

On the day of the event, the sorority asked attendees to not only walk around the quad for the purpose of the walk, but to take part and engage in the different activities provided. Games like bra pong were on various tables around the quad. The tables also offered information to participants on rape culture.

“My favorite part of the event was the ‘carry that weight’ section because it physically showed the mental weight that people carry around when their rapist is still walking around freely,” said 21-year-old justice studies major Alondra Gomera. She is currently both the secretary and treasurer of Chi Upsilon Sigma.

The members of the sorority wanted to make sure that their message of women empowerment was addressed to the attendees of the event. For this reason, they painted signs around the quad with positive messages and quotes regarding empowerment.

“A lot of people misinterpret the name ‘slutwalk,’ they don’t know what is behind it,” said 20-year-old psychology and justice studies major Zulema Rubio. She is currently the president of Chi Upsilon Sigma.

“[Emma Sulkowicz] was raped on her college campus, and was looked at as a ‘slut’ afterward because of how tight her jeans were. [Sulkowicz] was raped and walked around her campus with her mattress until [she] received justice.”

Rubio, along with other members of Greek organizations, walked around the quad holding up a mattress to pay respect to past victims of sexual abuse and demand justice.

“I think it’s important to have these types of events,” said 21-year-old Chi Upsilon Sigma vice president Sierra Cruz when asked about the importance of events like “SlutWalk” on Montclair State campus. “It allows the community to face controversial social issues that are ignored every day.

