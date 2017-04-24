Monday , 24 April 2017

Smoking Away The Pain: Student Uses Medical Marijuanna for Crohn's Disease

Smoking Away The Pain: Student Uses Medical Marijuanna for Crohn’s Disease

Photo Essay by: Emma Cimo, Sports Editor

Chris Sabo, who suffers from Crohn’s disease, lets some smoke out of his mouth after smoking weed. Photo by Emma Cimo

Chris Sabo, 22, was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease when he was 17 years old. Crohn’s is a chronic inflammatory disease of the intestines. The senior is in his second year at Montclair State University is set to graduate in May after leaving the University of Massachusetts due to complications with his disease. Sabo has been prescribed his fair share of medications to help combat the pain but none have helped quite like medical marijuana. Sabo said that he has been able to wean himself off a few different prescriptions, including injections, that bear heavy side effects, since he began smoking.

Chris Sabo holds up some of the other medicine he is prescribed for his Crohn’s disease. Photo by Emma Cimo

Chris Sabo holds up his Medical Marijuana ID card in his bedroom in Paramus. Photo by Emma Cimo

A jar of marijuanna that Chris Sabo keeps in his bedroom for medical use.  Photo by Emma Cimo

