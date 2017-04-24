Chris Sabo, 22, was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease when he was 17 years old. Crohn’s is a chronic inflammatory disease of the intestines. The senior is in his second year at Montclair State University is set to graduate in May after leaving the University of Massachusetts due to complications with his disease. Sabo has been prescribed his fair share of medications to help combat the pain but none have helped quite like medical marijuana. Sabo said that he has been able to wean himself off a few different prescriptions, including injections, that bear heavy side effects, since he began smoking.
Smoking Away The Pain: Student Uses Medical Marijuanna for Crohn’s Disease
Photo Essay by: Emma Cimo, Sports Editor
Smoking Away The Pain: Student Uses Medical Marijuanna for Crohn’s Disease Reviewed by Montclarion Feature on . [caption id="attachment_9521" align="aligncenter" width="797"] Chris Sabo, who suffers from Crohn's disease, lets some smoke out of his mouth after smoking weed [caption id="attachment_9521" align="aligncenter" width="797"] Chris Sabo, who suffers from Crohn's disease, lets some smoke out of his mouth after smoking weed Rating: 0