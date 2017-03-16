Spring Break Perfection for Women’s Lacrosse

0

The ladies of the Montclair State women’s lacrosse team came out on top this spring break, not once, but three times while on the road. The Red Hawks pulled off a perfect record during their break from the books, with high-scoring wins over Stevenson University, McDaniel College and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

The team traveled to Maryland for their first two games last week. They saw Stevenson University first, picking up an 11-7 win with the help of a seven-goal second half. Seniors Lindsay Lare and Francesca Verrone both picked up two goals each during this rush, making Lare’s total for the day four goals, and Verrone was right behind her at three. The Mustangs were just as relentless as the Red Hawks, but Amanda McGuire defended the net, making seven saves for the home team.

With momentum on their side, it was time for the next stop on their Maryland road trip: McDaniel College. Lare was not staying quiet as she became the hero of this game, much like the day before as the Red Hawk’s earned a 10-9 win on Sunday, March 5. Lare scored with less than a second left to win the game and earned herself a hat trick on the afternoon. However, she wasn’t the only Red Hawk that earned herself those honors against McDaniel; Senior Aviana Paraggio also grabbed three goals against the Green Terror.

Meanwhile, Verrone added another goal to the three she netted the day before. Freshmen Megan Mahlstadt and Natalie Bade and junior Chelsea Orban all picked up two goals each, scoring one per game, while in Maryland.

Although, Orban stepped into the spotlight when the team pushed past Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on March 9, with a score of 10-7. Orban picked up a hat trick of her own along with teammate Kyle Graver, who put three goals in her back pocket as well. The Red Hawks never trailed against RPI, due in part to the help of two goals by the ever-present Lare. Verrone, the recently crowned NJAC Defensive Player of the Week forced five turnovers and five ground balls. McGuire picked up five saves on the night for Montclair State. With a win over RPI, the Red Hawks improved their record to 4-1 on the season.

The team’s successful road trip followed their first loss of the season, a 13-3 blunder against Stevens Institute of Technology on March 1 at home. Lare netted two goals against the Ducks while Orban secured the other. McGuire picked up 12 saves for the Red Hawks but Stevens was still able to put up six in the first half causing the Red Hawks to drop the first game against their local rival since 2012.

This loss is their only of 2017, after a victorious home opener in February against Drew University. Paraggio netted four goals to start off the season while Verrone picked up three, setting the scene for her games to come. McGuire stopped five shots on goal in her debut as a Red Hawk.

Montclair State will hit the road again for the last time in this four-game stretch, looking to keep their winning streak alive this Saturday, March 18, to take on Muhlenberg College at 1 p.m. The Red Hawks will face off at Sprague Field again on Tuesday, March 21 against Buffalo State at 4 p.m.