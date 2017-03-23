Stella Slams Spring Sports

0

A week after rocking the East Coast, Winter Storm Stella is still affecting Montclair State spring sports and their schedules.

The ten inches of snow that got dropped on the university, while it is still melting, has cancelled numerous home and away games for Montclair State’s baseball team, softball team and the men’s and women’s lacrosse team. The baseball and softball teams have yet to play in their first home games of the season.

The baseball team was scheduled to start their home stand against Baruch College, Neumann University, Oneonta and Moravian College, but because of the snow from the past week, those games have all been cancelled.

The games against Oneonta and Moravian College have been rescheduled with Montclair State playing each team in Flemington, N.J., on Tuesday, March 21 and Thursday, March 23. They have not played a game since March 12 when they played in the RussMatt Invitational against Suffolk University in Florida.

While the baseball team may not be playing at home, they played a makeup against Oneonta State University of New York on unfamiliar territory.

The game was rescheduled to be played in Flemington, N.J., about an hour away from home, where Montclair State fell to Oneonta State University of New York 6-2. The Red Hawks’ offense was limited to two runs on four hits, including a solo home run by sophomore outfielder Dom Lampasona in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Junior Connor Lindsay, in his third start of the season, surrendered four earned runs on seven hits while striking out seven batters and walking one in 5 1/3 innings pitched. Max Maarleveld and Taylor Parsons both came on to pitch in relief, combining for one earned run, four strikeouts and one walk in 3 2/3 innings.

The softball team has also not yet played at home this season. Not only was their doubleheader in Montclair against Drew University postponed due to the snow, but their first away game in Staten Island, N.Y., against The College of Staten Island was postponed as well. Neither games have been rescheduled for a later date, but the softball team is set to play Centenary College in a doubleheader on Thursday in Montclair.

The men’s and women’s lacrosse teams had games postponed last week due to the blizzard. The men’s team had their game against Purchase College postponed last Saturday with nothing yet rescheduled. They are still slated to play Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Thursday. The women’s team was set to play in Allentown, Penn. against Muhlenberg College last Friday, but despite trying to move the game to that afternoon, the game ended up being postponed. That game has yet to be rescheduled, but they play Buffalo State on Tuesday and Fredonia University in Brockport, N.Y., on Saturday.