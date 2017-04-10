Student Artist Profile: Asher Sosinsky

15

Asher Sosinsky is a senior filmmaking major and is planning to graduate with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in May 2017.

Q: When you did you start filming movies?

A: I actually didn’t start making movies until I threw together a film to apply to the filmmaking program here. When I was young I’d always make stupid videos like any other kid but it wasn’t until college that I really started making films.

Q: When and why did you decide to pursue it as a career?

A: After being admitted to Montclair State University with an undeclared major at first, I immediately took into consideration other majors. My dad actually suggested the film major and convinced me to apply. As a musician, I was hesitant because I knew nothing about film and had no experience in it, but then decided I didn’t want to study what I already knew and was familiar with. If I’m going to be spending thousands of dollars in tuition I might as well learn something new, right?

Q: What experiences have you had filming?

A: In the last four years I’ve directed four short films, produced seven, and written over twenty screenplays.

Q: What have you learned through being a filmmaker?

A: Being a filmmaker has taught me more than I really thought it ever would. It’s helped me understand the human experience and connect with people on a much deeper level. I’ve learned how to work and lead crews and collaborate with many different filmmakers. It’s so cliche but I could probably go on forever about what filmmaking has taught me in the last four years.

Q: What is your biggest motivation?

A: My biggest motivation would honestly have to be a successful future. I set high standards for myself and refuse to let myself fall short. I believe that the only way to succeed in life is to work smarter, not harder.

Q: How has Montclair State University fostered you as an artist?

A: I’ve found a second home at Montclair State University, especially among the film community. It’s a small enough community where everyone in my year knows each other and is always willing to help one another out. I’ve met some of my best friends in this program and they’ve helped me create my best work and become the best artist I can be. The professors have encouraged me to create amazing work and push myself in everything I do. I owe Susan Skoog, Roberta Friedman and Karl Nussbaum my life.

Q: Who are your biggest supporters?

A: My biggest supporters are by far my family. My father does everything and I can never thank him enough. Between picking me up every weekend to go home freshman year (living in Blanton Hall was the worst experience of my life), encouraging me to join the filmmaking program and helping me with all of my films (including editing my senior thesis film), he truly is my biggest supporter.

Q: Who are your biggest inspirations?

A: My biggest inspirations are also my family… how cliche. This May, my mother will be graduating from college after going back six years ago, part-time, while juggling jobs, committees, leadership and the hardest job of all, being a mother. This past month, my sister not only was entered in all twelve categories for state championships for forensics and acting competitions, but placed in five, took home first place for dramatic monologue and won MVP for the entire championship.

Q: What’s your latest project?

A: My latest project is a short experimental romantic drama called “Cherry” that I will be shooting in mid-May. I’m extremely excited for this film because it’s the first film my new production company will be producing, as well as my first non-student film. I wrote the screenplay and will be directing, producing and acting in it as a directing challenge. Look out for the IndieGoGo page that’ll be launched soon!