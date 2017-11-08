Student Artist Profile: Ashley Alleyne

20

Ashley Alleyne is a senior photography major at Montclair State University. She has been published in fashion magazines like “Sheeba,” “Salysé,” “Obscurae,” “Elléments,” “BLNC” and “Elegant.”

Q: What kind of photography intrigues you the most?

A: Fashion photography is my favorite. I like photographing models for different agencies in the city. I love retouching photos and taking as many as I can. I’m also involved with shooting photos for commercials and products and filming with old-school cameras.

Q: How did you get your start at being a photographer?

A: My parents never really let me out of the house as a kid, so I spent most of my time indoors and begged them for a camera. When I was 12 years old, they gave me a Kodak EasyShare camera for Christmas. It was only two megapixels, but I was still so happy. In my spare time, I would go outside and shoot everything in sight. I eventually started photographing my friends, and I learned how to take photos and edit them on my own.

Q: How many different cameras do you have?

A: I have a Nikon D3100. It’s one of the most basic, entry-level cameras around. I also use a Nikon D800 because the photo lab here offers it. I stopped counting how many cameras I have because all I do on the weekends is go to thrift stores, check out a bunch of old-fashioned cameras and fix them up. I’d say I probably have 11 film cameras and a DSLR, but I also like using Polaroids, medium format, large format and 35-millimeter cameras.

Q: Who are your inspirations?

A: My favorite initial photographer was Ansel Adams because he’s the first photographer I really learned about. I’d definitely say Annie Leibovitz as well. I love how Emily Soto uses a bunch of film photography and Polaroids. Brian Jamie is a men’s fashion photographer who I really like, too.



Q: How has Montclair State fostered your photography?

A: I took a class with Professor Klaus Schnitzer once and he is very knowledgeable in this area. My skills really improved when I took his course in commercial photography, so I’m really glad I took it.

Q: What’s your plan after graduating from Montclair State?

A: I want to work for big modeling agencies in the city, like Wilhelmina, and I also hope to make fashion videos. I definitely want to get my work into more publications. I’m really fortunate to have been published before, but I’d like to be featured in even more. I also want to travel and explore other countries, specifically Germany, as a photographer.

20