Student Artist Profile: Ivy Meyer

Q: What is your major?

A: I am a BFA acting major.

Q: When you did you start acting?

A: I took an acting class in my town recreation center when I was young but didn’t touch it again until eighth grade.

Q: When and why did you decide to pursue it as a career?

A: Growing up, I was always career-centered, but never stuck with something I was interested in. When people asked what I wanted to be when I grew up, I said, “happy.” Doing the musicals and plays in high school made me the happiest I had ever been, and I didn’t want to lose something so important to me.

Q: What experiences have you had acting?

A: Every day is a new experience for me through acting. It has opened me up as a person in ways I never imagined. No matter what is happening inside or outside class, I always have the work to fall back on.

Q: What have you learned through acting?

A: Through acting, I have learned not to be so hard on myself, that I have the right to speak, and to just breathe and release.

Q: What is your biggest motivation?

A: My motivation is the appetite I have for the work. It is a self-fulfilling prophecy that gets me out of bed in the morning and then drives the rest of my day.

Q: How has Montclair State University fostered you as an artist?

A: Montclair State has given me, and will continue to give me, a wide range of technique that I can use at my disposal. My education is well-rounded and expectations are always high.

Q: Who are your biggest supporters?

A: My biggest supporters are my family, obviously. That includes my grandparents, my mother and sisters, my close friends and my boyfriend.

Q: Who are your biggest inspirations?

A: My classmates and teachers are a big inspiration to me. I am with the same people almost every day, so we see each other grow and do our bests to be supportive of each other.

Q: What’s your latest project?

A: This semester I plan to focus on my writing and auditioning skills. I was also hoping to get involved in film in some way, but I’ll just have to wait and see.