Student Artist Profile: Mario Papa

Mario Papa is a junior majoring in television & digital media with a concentration in sports media journalism. Papa speaks candidly about his school involvement and career aspirations.

Q. What organizations are you involved in on campus?

A. I am involved with the Campus Radio Station 90.3 WMSC-FM, a member of Newman Catholic, a member of Team Rocky, a general body member of SLAM (Student Life at Montclair), and a Crossing Guard for the MSU Police Department.

Q. What do you like about being a WMSC sports DJ?

A. What I like about being a WMSC Sports DJ is the fact I have my own radio show, “Mario’s Monday Mojo”. I also like that being a sports DJ gets me experience working at an actual radio station. I know how to work the board, the transmitter the system to play music in, etc. I can keep this experience with me if I ever go to a different radio station in the future.

Q. What are the best pieces of advice that your professors taught you about sports journalism?

A. The best piece of advice I have been taught is that you are not going to be good at something the first time you do it. Whether it is doing play-by-play for a sport, or writing a profile piece on somebody, you must keep working at it and practice it. The more I keep doing it, the quicker I will be a pro at it, and the better I will become.

Q. What are your personal and academic goals throughout the school year?

A. My academic goal for this school year is to raise my GPA back up to 3.8. I know I can do it if I just work hard and believe in myself. My personal goal for this school year is to meet more people whether it be within my major or outside of it. Meeting people can help me build up great connections, and these connections can turn into lifelong friendships and possibly a way to get me a job somehow.

Q. What is your favorite memory so far at MSU?

A. Wow this is a tough one. I have so many memories already in my two years at MSU. If I had to pick just one, it would have to be MGLOW. It is a big paint rave where everybody gets paint thrown on them with music blasting. It really is a fun time.

Q. What or who motivates you? Why?

A. I am motivated by the fact that I want to make my parents proud in everything I do. They are the ones who made me what I am today. Just seeing them smile and telling me that I am doing a great job in school is all the motivation I need.

Q. What is your dream job?

A. My dream job is to work on a TV or radio network as a sports reporter interviewing the most prominent of athletes. I can also see myself doing play-by-play or color commentary in some of the biggest sporting events of the year, like the Super Bowl and the World Series.

Q. If you have a favorite sports movie, what would it be and why?

A. My favorite sports movie is “Happy Gilmore” starring Adam Sandler. I find it so hilarious because it’s one of his best movies. I liked Sandler’s perseverance in the movie when he tries to win a pro golf tour against Shooter McGavin. I can also quote a lot of things from that movie.

