University Encourages Exploring Different Cultures at Study Abroad Fair

7

The study abroad fair, held on Feb. 1 in the Student Center, showcased all the different options students have for studying abroad.

The three ways to study abroad are exchange, affiliated and faculty-led programs. According to the Montclair website, “Study abroad challenges Montclair State University students to step out of their comfort zones to travel, meet new people and test themselves in new ways.”

One of the options students have is to take a semester off from Montclair State to take classes in a foreign country. This is the exchange program. During this program students take classes with the local students of the country they’re in.

Senior biology major Nancy Joseph went to South Africa for a semester.

“South Africa was the best time of my life,” she said. “I would recommend everyone to go. It’s awesome to meet people from different places and you form lifelong bonds. I am still very good friends with the people that I have met.”

Students can also go through a third party to getting funding and experience study abroad.

International Studies Abroad (ISA) is a program that works with students to help create affordable trips. They offer lots of financial aid and scholarships.

Another option for students is to study abroad during winter or summer breaks. These are the faculty-led trips. During these trips, students earn up to six credits.

Senior English major Erricka Reardon went to Madrid for a month in the summer.

“A lot of people are worried about the cost of the trip, but when you really think about it, there most likely won’t be a time you can travel this cheaply again,” Reardon said. “The value of the things you experience and the friendships you create definitely outweigh the cost.”