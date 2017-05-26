Thanks for the Memories

0

I came to Montclair State as a transfer student and I didn’t really know what to expect. I walked into my first reporting class fall semester and within weeks I was being persuaded to join The Montclarion by the the newspaper’s advisor Tara George. I avoided the question for a few weeks, but then I decided to see what it was about. I haven’t looked back since.

This newspaper has introduced me to some of the most amazing people, brought me to some of the most incredible places and taught me to reach far beyond my comfort zone. I have had the time of my life at Montclair State. In only two short years I have learned so much about myself and accomplished so much. I’ve set so many goals for myself and been able to see nearly every one come to fruition.

However, I couldn’t have done any of this without the people here who pushed me to be better than my best. I want to thank our advisor Tara George and our Editor-in-Chief Deanna Rosa, who always convinced me to think beyond the usual and go for the more difficult option, even if I didn’t always want to listen.

I want to thank Thomas Formoso for asking me to be his assistant sports editor, and for throwing me into the fire the way he did. You made me better.

Josue Dajes, thank you for sticking around and keeping me sane over the past year. I couldn’t have handled the stresses of senior year without you. To my successor, Anthony Gabbianelli, I have all the faith in the world in you and you are so talented. I’m so excited to see what you can do.

My biggest thank you is to the person who has guided me the most on campus, Kelly Whiteside. Thank you for showing me that there is a place for women in sports and for taking the time to help me become one of those women. I have learned so much from you and I can’t thank you enough for all of your help.

My time here has given me the confidence to succeed beyond this campus and because of that I am so excited for what is to come. My two years here flew by, but I am so thankful to have called this school home.