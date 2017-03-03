VIDEO: The Vagina Monologues Returns to Montclair State

15

Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues was performed at Montclair State on Friday, Feb. 24 as part of the V-Day movement to end violence against women.

The show features a collection of stories taken from interviews with woman throughout the world. The show is published in 48 languages and is performed in over 140 countries

This marks the ninth time The Vagina Monologues was presented on campus.

The show was directed by Montclair State alumni Ali Longo who first performed in the show in 2014, and has been involved ever since,knowing one day, the role of director was in Longo’s future. Longo, who goes by the pronouns, they, them, theirs says they has always felt connected to the Montclair Community, and decided to direct this year. Longo is amazed at how quickly the cast bonded.

Montclair State student Jen Zerelli says she thinks its great something like the Vagina Monologues existst because it gives women a reason to feel powerful. Senior, Sal Bellomo says he thinks woman are being put in the backburners and says the show is a perfect opportunity to open people’s eyes.

The cast featured a diverse group of 26 women and gender-nonconforming people.

Co-producer Krystal Aguilar said about 100 people attended and the show raised over 1,000 dollars for Embracing the Crown, a local organization dedicated to uplifting women of color, and for the global V-day movement.