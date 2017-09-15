WMSC Gets Nominated For Marconi Awards

0

Montclair State’s radio station 90.3 FM WMSC, was nominated by the National Association of Broadcasters on September 7th as the finalist for the Marconi Awards.

The Marconi Awards are known to honor the excellence and recognition of radio stations across the country- from radio personalities to programming. Winners were announced at the J.W Marriot Hotel in downtown Austin, TX.

Some of the nominees included, WCBS-AM, New York NY, KNX-AM, Los Angeles CA, Linda Lee, WYCD-FM in Detroit MI, The Hawk & Tom Morning Show, and WFBC-FM in Greenville SC.

20-year-old News Director Kate Braunstein, who is a junior studying in Communication and Media Arts, explains how cool it was for WMSC to be nominated for this prestigious award.

“It’s the Oscars for radio,” says Braunstein. “That’s what the Marconi Awards are and this is a National award for radio stations across the country.”

Anabella Poland, General Manager for WMSC, along with MSU alumna and former station manager Juan Contla, represented WMSC at the Awards ceremony in Austin, TX.

Although WMSC did not win the award, Anabella Poland was still proud of WMSC’s tenacity that led to their Marconi Award nomination.

Poland says, “I am thrilled that Montclair State students who work at the campus station are being recognized for their hard work. A Marconi Award is the ultimate prize for radio, and they’ve worked extremely hard to raise the bar.”

She explained how the changes implemented in the last two years, directly resulted in WMSC being one of the top 5 best non-commercial stations in the nation.

“I’m proud of my students. They volunteer their time to our station and this speaks volumes of their work ethic.” expressed Poland.

After not winning the award, Contla had positive words to say to the WMSC team. “I’d like to tell the current and future staff at WMSC, to look at this nomination and remember that all the hardwork put into this past year was vital for this sort of recognition.”

“Everyone that’s walked into our studios should be incredibly proud of themselves,” Contla continues, “and should also take note because this also means we are doing something right.”

WMSC’s Marconi Award nomination for “Non Commercial Station of the Year” plaque

proudly hangs outside of Room 2031 in the School of Communications and Media building.

WMSC is a student-operated radio station where students from any major are welcomed to join.

