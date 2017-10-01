WMSC’S First Outdoor Concert Becomes A Success

0

Following the grand opening of the School of Communication and Media this past Tuesday, MSU college radio station WMSC hosted their first outdoor concert on Wednesday, Sept. 27 outside the new building. The concert featured live music from the bands Use Big Words and Phulton who are New Jersey natives.

WMSC programming director Mike Stringham, a senior television and digital media major with a concentration in audio and sound design, is the programming director for the radio station. To find bands for the concert, Stringham said he utilized social media and his tactic paid off.

“I made a general post on a NJ musicians Facebook page in search of bands to perform for the WMSC concert,” Stringham said. “I got over 200 replies. I was looking for bands to play our College Radio Day Studio Sessions on Oct. 6 as well, in which I booked 26 bands.”

Phulton, an alternative rock band from New Jersey, commented on Stringham’s post and he ultimately chose them to perform at the concert.

The second band, Use Big Words, has a math and indie rock sound. They are from Dover, New Jersey and are good friends of Stringham’s. They knew each other from going to shows and concerts together in the New Jersey music scene for several years. They have played at all the events that WMSC has organized, including the first concert last year in the Rathskeller and the College Radio Day Studio Sessions. Both bands will also be playing in this year’s College Radio Day Studio Sessions.

“We would love to do more public concerts, whether they are outside or not because music is a fundamental part of everyone’s lives,” Stringham said. “There are an astonishing amount of young New Jersey bands and musicians in our area, and they deserve to have a chance to play at a college and especially at WMSC, our college radio station.”

The WMSC station management team also attended the concert, including 22-year-old senior Gina Bakri, who is majoring in communications and media arts.

“I am super excited and stoked,” Bakri said. “The weather is perfect outside and I just found out that instead of one ice cream truck, there will be two.”

Many students like Bakri enjoyed the beautiful weather, free concert and tasty treats. Commuter Life at Montclair State assisted WMSC in providing the ice cream trucks to campus.

