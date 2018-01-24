Women’s Basketball Rolls to 14th Straight Victory

8

After dominating Kean University to get a win last week, the Montclair State University women’s basketball team traveled to Newark, New Jersey to take on Rutgers University-Newark.

In the first meeting against their New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) foes back in early December, the Red Hawks cruised past the Scarlet Raiders 54-43. That game included a tremendous defensive effort in the second quarter when the Red Hawks allowed a season low two points in the second quarter.

This game also happened when Montclair State was beginning their now impressive winning streak. In beating Rutgers-Newark back on Dec. 2, 2017, the Red Hawks captured their fourth straight victory, fifth overall and third against NJAC opponents.

It has been almost two months since the Red Hawks last saw the Scarlet Raiders and things did not change much.

Montclair State beat Rutgers-Newark 52-41 Saturday night to extend their winning streak to 14 in a row. The now 17th ranked team in the nation, the Red Hawks were led by Taylor Harmon and Alex McKinnon to sweep the Scarlet Raiders in the season series.

In the first quarter, the two teams were evenly matched, ending the quarter at 10 apiece. Both teams answered each other back after the other scored. The second quarter was similar to the one back in December.

Montclair State held Rutgers-Newark to just three points in that quarter. Limited to one good free-throw and a layup, Rutgers-Newark did not have an answer for the Red Hawks this go around. Kate Tobie ignited the scoring for the Red Hawks after making a three pointer, which was followed up by another good three, but from McKinnon instead.

The second half was a much more offensive half compared to the first. The Red Hawks went up ahead by as much as 17 points in the third quarter. Most of this offense was generated by Harmon, who had assistance from Katie Sire and McKinnon. The Scarlet Raiders trimmed the lead down in the fourth but not enough to stop the Red Hawks from notching another victory.

The Red Hawks look to continue their winning streak against Ramapo College on Wednesday night and again in Glassboro, New Jersey, against Rowan University on Saturday, Jan. 27.

8