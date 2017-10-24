Yogi Berra Stadium Hosts First Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival

0

The New Jersey Jackals held its first annual Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival on the field of Yogi Berra Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The festival had over 20 food truck vendors selling all kinds of food, such as ice cream, fudge and empanadas. As guests made their way through the field, they stopped at each tent and table to see what they were serving.

Are you here yet? Our Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival is in full swing! We’ll be partying until 7 PM, so get down to @YogiBerraStad now! pic.twitter.com/jdwjiphotF — New Jersey Jackals (@JackalsBaseball) October 21, 2017

Montclair State University students were offered $3 admission with their school ID instead of the $5 general admission price. Food and drinks were sold by vendors at a separate price.

“It’s a good excuse to hang out with friends,” said Paloma Pepi, a senior in the teacher education program at Montclair State. “I hope there are more [events] like this in the future because it brings students together and gives them something to do on the weekend.”

Of all the food trucks, Zoelily Empanadas seemed to be one of the most popular, with a steady line extending across the field throughout the festival. Their menu included different kinds of savory and sweet empanadas served at their truck.

Glazed and Confused was another popular food truck that served freshly baked mini donuts in flavors like “The Hangover” and “doNutella.”

There was a bouncy house and play area for children, backyard games for the whole family to play and live music by Graffiti Cannon for those who wanted to sit back and relax.

GRAFFITI CANNON is rocking our Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival! We’re open until 7 PM so come down to @YogiBerraStad for a great time! pic.twitter.com/5ZGUfPxhIU — New Jersey Jackals (@JackalsBaseball) October 21, 2017

Even though the event was family-friendly, there was a beer garden with over 50 craft beers and hard ciders to choose from for guests over 21.

“I really wanted to try the different beers and be in the same place as all of this food,” said Sugeily Toribio, a senior public relations major.

Guests could purchase tokens for 12-ounce beers or a ticket for a beer sampling, which included five, 5-ounce beers and a souvenir Yogi Berra Stadium mug.

“I hope this [festival] happens again next year,” Toribio said. “This is the first time I’ve seen this in the three or four years I’ve been here.”

