Yogi Berra Stadium Hosts First Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival

Amina Abdelrahman, Copy Editor

0
9FC7FE94-0162-4DB2-BECA-BB3C402ADC0E.jpeg
The view from the stands of the Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival at Yogi Berra Stadium.
Amina Abdelrahman | The Montclarion

The New Jersey Jackals held its first annual Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival on the field of Yogi Berra Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The festival had over 20 food truck vendors selling all kinds of food, such as ice cream, fudge and empanadas. As guests made their way through the field, they stopped at each tent and table to see what they were serving.

Montclair State University students were offered $3 admission with their school ID instead of the $5 general admission price. Food and drinks were sold by vendors at a separate price.

“It’s a good excuse to hang out with friends,” said Paloma Pepi, a senior in the teacher education program at Montclair State. “I hope there are more [events] like this in the future because it brings students together and gives them something to do on the weekend.”

015074B1-590F-4DC6-8891-DE11EA6951EA.jpeg
The Glazed and Confused truck selling mini donuts at the festival.
Amina Abdelrahman | The Montclarion

Of all the food trucks, Zoelily Empanadas seemed to be one of the most popular, with a steady line extending across the field throughout the festival. Their menu included different kinds of savory and sweet empanadas served at their truck.

Glazed and Confused was another popular food truck that served freshly baked mini donuts in flavors like “The Hangover” and “doNutella.”

There was a bouncy house and play area for children, backyard games for the whole family to play and live music by Graffiti Cannon for those who wanted to sit back and relax.

554025D8-05CB-4C2A-A6DC-48F199940DC9.jpeg
Knockerball was one of the backyard games people could play at the festival.
Amina Abdelrahman | The Montclarion

Even though the event was family-friendly, there was a beer garden with over 50 craft beers and hard ciders to choose from for guests over 21.

“I really wanted to try the different beers and be in the same place as all of this food,” said Sugeily Toribio, a senior public relations major.

Guests could purchase tokens for 12-ounce beers or a ticket for a beer sampling, which included five, 5-ounce beers and a souvenir Yogi Berra Stadium mug.

“I hope this [festival] happens again next year,” Toribio said. “This is the first time I’ve seen this in the three or four years I’ve been here.”

0

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here