A Date to Die For: Heart Eyes Brings Romance and Chills

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, Heart Eyes finds a fresh balance between romantic comedy and slasher horror. Directed by Josh Ruben, this 2025 film brings together two seemingly opposite genres in a way that is fun as it is thrilling and takes the viewer on a roller coaster of romance, suspense, and plenty of bloody moments.

Heart Eyes is set in a busy city during the lead up to Valentine’s Day. The film centers on Ally McCabe (Olivia Holt), a bitter advertising executive who is dealing with a breakup and the pressure of her job. Enter Jay Simmons (Mason Gooding), a charming new colleague who is tasked with helping Ally redesign the firm’s marketing campaign. To make matters more complicated, Ally’s ex is still in the picture, and her company needs a new bold marketing angle. However, things take a dark turn when they become the next targets of a serial killer known as the “Heart Eyes Killer,” also known as the HEK, who is stalking couples during the holiday season.

The movie opens with an infectious charm as Holt and Gooding have obvious chemistry. Their banter and lighthearted moments set the tone for the film’s romantic-comedy roots.

From the awkwardness of their first meeting to their eventual bonds, the relationship feels genuine, and Holt and Gooding bring warmth to their characters. The humor is sharp and smart, offering a fresh take on the rom-com genre without relying too much on tired tropes.

But Heart Eyes is not just a love story – it’s a slasher film as well. The “Heart Eyes Killer,” lurks in the shadows, and the director Ruben does a fantastic job of balancing the two genres. The horror elements are genuinely suspenseful. The killer’s choice of weapon, a heart-shaped knife, is both frightening and significant.

The suspenseful buildup and good pace of the slasher scenes keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Ruben is clearly a fan of both genres, and his ability to keep tension high while still incorporating comedic moments shows his skill as a director.

The performances are solid across the board. Holt shines as Ally, bringing both vulnerability and strength to the role. She’s a character who is dealing with emotional scars from her past, and Holt gives a compelling appearance. Gooding also provides a great comedic touch and charm, and the two work very well together.

However, the film is not without its flaws. While their performances were good, some of the supporting characters could have been explored further. However, while the film does a great job of playing off the genre tropes, it sometimes falls into some cliches, particularly when dealing with certain character types.

In addition, while the mix of romance and horror can often be good, there are moments where the tone of the movie moves feel sudden. As such, some viewers may find the sudden transition between sweet, lighthearted moments and intense slasher scenes that are a bit unsettling.

Furthermore, while the plot moves along at a good pace, some of the developments, particularly around the killer’s identity and motivations, may feel a little predictable to seasoned horror fans. These scenes don’t take away anything, but they do act as a reminder that the film isn’t trying to reinvent either genre.

One of the strengths of Heart Eyes, however, is its self-awareness and its pacing. The narrative movies quickly, never staying too long on one genre or moment. The film never takes itself too seriously, which allows it to have fun with both the slasher and romantic comedy genres.

There are times when the film winks at the audience, especially with the killer’s over-the-top goals. It’s a film that embraces its quirks and doesn’t try to be more than what it is: a fun, bloody adventure that is both thrilling and heartwarming.

In the end, Heart Eyes is an enjoyable, genre-blending adventure that provides a balance of thrills and heart. While it doesn’t reinvent a new formula, it brings a fresh twist to two familiar genres. From the chemistry between the two leads, the creative direction, and the overall entertaining storyline, Heart Eyes is an excellent pick for a Valentine’s Day movie. Whether you prefer romance, comedy, horror, or all three, Heart Eyes is a bloody good watch.