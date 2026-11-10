An Epoch of Television: A Tale of Two Cities Review

Charles Dickens’ iconic novel, “A Tale of Two Cities” is brought to life through another adaptation, but this time, a limited series. Daniel West, the creator of the show, follows the novel’s historical prose through its pre-French Revolution attitudes, and of course, its romance.

The limited series emphasizes the love triangle between our three main characters, Lucie Manette, Sydney Carton, and Charles Darnay, but follows their personal and connected journeys throughout France and London.

The limited series is a well-paced and interesting story. The chemistry between the actors feels refreshing and dividing. At its core, themes of class disparity, grief, family, second chances, and tragedy are consuming, and quickly invite the audience Into this 18th century world of big dresses and petticoats.

However, the series does not forget its place in late 1700s France and London, two countries at war with one another. One where its people live quite lavishly, and the other where its people are scraping by.

It is a focal point within the story where tragedy is struck on all its characters, and allows each performance to shine and resonate with the audience.

Notably, Sydney Carton is one of our dark and brooding male main characters. His sadness and hopelessness are palpable through his near-constant teary eyes, and of course, only in the presence of Lucie Manette does he crack a smile. His coldness complements his successes in court. Of which he succeeds with style and prowess; even if his wins are followed with a drink or two.

On the other hand, Charles Darnay feels more like a mystery. From the moment the audience is introduced to him, we feel unsure of his motives. Even after Carton accepts the position as his defender — and wins — I still can’t quite figure out what Darnay’s motives may be, and why his character carries himself as if he’s hiding something.

The symbolism in just this first episode reminds the audience that this is a story with source material. Sydney calling himself Charles’s savior was not only referencing the court case he won, but foreshadows later events as well. During this same scene, we see Sydney break a glass after toasting to Lucie, with tense, long shots dragging out their stares, we sense that change and transformation are coming.

Like any good story, this is our inciting incident, and through the symbolic glass-breaking, the audience is warned that things are not going to be the same.

Further symbolism includes the famous monologue, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times… it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness…” (Dickens, 1859). Lucie is the type of person to leave an impression on everyone she meets, and she leaves the audience with a sense of purpose. She is determined and unrelenting, and everything a female main character should be.

One of the standout performances of this episode appears at its very end. We sit on this slow-motion close-up of Thérèse Defarge after tragedy struck a French town at the hands of the Marquis. We stay on her as she walks to a carriage, the severity of the situation and the emotion it brings her translates directly to the audience. We watch it happen, but we feel it through her in this shot.

Furthermore, the world-building within the episode was exceptional. We spend a lot of time in deep focus so we can see the world behind these characters. It feels like we’ve stepped into pre-Revolution France, or a courtroom where we must focus on all parties involved– and it’s intentional.

When the stakes are high, and anxiety creeps throughout your body, you know the filmmakers have done their jobs. There’s a particular coloring to the episode that emphasizes this darker tone of the world they live in. It’s not so much a melancholic blue, but more a greyish-green, and it does feel quite miserable.

So, when you have a character like Lucie, with her fiery hair paired with an emerald dress, she is this light to the world and to the characters. It’s contrasted in the most delightful way.

This adaptation of A Tale of Two Cities seems like a promising story, and an opportunity to be versed in Charles Dickens without reading the novel. As an appreciator of adaptations and lover of novels, I’m leaving this first episode wanting more of these characters, more of this world, and in anticipation of what’s to come.