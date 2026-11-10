An Ode to Love: Victoria Monet’s “Frequency of Love”

Grammy-award-winning singer Victoria Monet released her latest studio album, titled “Frequency on Love” on October 2nd. With twenty-two tracks in total, including five interludes, the album explores the many heights and gradual changes that come with being in love as well as the emotions and feelings tied to loving in general.

From devotion, heartache, and sexual desire in a romantic connection to adoration and safety within familial kinship, “Frequency of Love” encompasses it all through a blend of house beats, melodic instrumentals, guitar and bass riffs, and smooth vocals.

Each track along with the rhythmic beats makes for a classic R&B album, complete with features from other notable R&B artists such as: Leon Thomas, Lucky Daye, SZA, Bruno Mars, Bryson Tiller, and Chloe.

The album starts off with the introduction track, “All I Need,” which sets the tone for the rest of the album, establishing the message that love is all that is needed to get by in life. Love is personified and not specified in this track, intentionally not revealing a distinction between romantic and platonic love — conveying that being loved in general is something people long for.

Following in this message is the lead single, “Let Me”. The song is a plea for connection, begging a lover to be allowed to care for them and be devoted to them; to let their romance be healing for them.

Several other songs carry on with this theme of devotion within the album. One of the strongest songs, “Come Back to You,” depicts devotion in a more familial sense.

The lyrics come off as a reassurance or reminder, describing the action of always coming back to someone and constantly making the decision to choose them over anyone else.

What gives the song a familial undertone is the beginning, which starts with a loving exchange of words between Monet and her five-year-old daughter, who’s also featured on another song in the album.

This track displays Monet’s relationship with her daughter, showcasing the love and devotion she feels towards her as a single mother raising her.

Several tracks explore the emotions that flourish through loving someone.

“For You,” a cover of a 1996 R&B love song by Kenny Lattimore, and “You Mean the World to Me,” featuring Leon Thomas as well as Hazel Monet — Victoria Monet’s daughter, are both clear love songs with lyrics open enough to allow the song to be interpreted in both a romantic and platonic light, portraying the love Monet gives and receives as a mother and as a partner.

“That’s Why I Love You,” a song sung as a duet between Monet and Bruno Mars, is a definite romantic song, exploring the feeling of wanting to love and stay with someone for as long as you can.

The song incorporates heavy Bossa Nova influences in the instrumentals and samples vocals from Italian singer-songwriter Bruno Lauzi’s 1963 song “Ritornerai.”

Many of the tracks within this album include samples from other classic R&B songs and artists: “Head to Toe,” samples Joe’s 1996 classic, “All The Things (Your Man Won’t Do);” “Almost,” references Brandy’s 1999 hit, “Almost Doesn’t Count;” and “I Want You,” includes a snippet of Dru Hill’s timeless record, “In My Bed.”

All of the bits of popular R&B records incorporated within Monet’s album serves as a direct example of the “frequency of love.” Songs about love and romance can be created time and time again, but the theme will never get stale.

There will always be new experiences and feelings to explore regarding love. As shown by Monet herself.

In many of these tracks, Monet took to portraying the sensual side of romance, delving into sexual desire and the intimacy that is either craved or not delivered when in a romantic relationship.

Additionally, the album as a whole is a representation of the many frequencies of love.

Platonic and motherly love is expressed through the inclusion of Monet’s daughter in multiple tracks. Heartbreak and moving on is conveyed in tracks like “You Hurt Me Too,” and “Lose Myself.”

Monet explores feelings of regret after losing a connection with someone that should have been valued more in “See You In My Dreams,” featuring SZA.

She explores longing in the soulful track, “Reach Out,” portraying the yearning that comes with waiting to be pursued by someone you have undeniable chemistry with.

The many messages even extend to the interludes like the love of material things being depicted in Money (Interlude).

“Frequency of Love” takes listeners through the journey of love in all forms and feelings, capturing a wide range of emotions and experiences that leaves enough room for anyone to relate to.