‘Another Simple Favor’ is Simply More Than Just Another Sequel!

The 2018 mystery-packed film ‘A Simple Favor’ was just another movie no one thought could have a sequel, yet Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively appeared together once again on screen for one more favor. So, just like with any other sequel, you gotta have hope – Hope McLanden, that is.

Emily Nelson (birth name Hope McLanden), played by Lively, is out of prison after mommy-blogger Stephanie Smothers, played by Kendrick, blew up Emily’s lifelong scheme. After five years of planning and plotting, Emily’s knives are sharpened and she’s out for… a maid of honor?

This thought-provoking, twisted thriller/comedy takes the audience on a journey with Stephanie as she heads to Capri to fulfill Emily’s less-than-simple favor and figure out what her scheme is this time. The difference in scenery does not affect the murderous atmosphere surrounding Emily wherever she goes, and chaos ensues nearly the minute their plane touches down in Capri. As murders begin happening left and right, with Stephanie directly in the middle, it becomes apparent to her that this time is different than the last, and the killer may be someone different, no matter how similar things seem.

The creation of ‘Another Simple Favor’ must’ve been anything but simple, starting with the plot. The original 2018 film was an adaptation of the novel written by Darcey Bell, but director Paul Feig had no blueprint for this continuation of the thriller/comedy.

Taking the initial plot and running with it, head screenwriters Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis curated this martini-infused plot alongside Feig, with the result being both intriguing and a bit dizzying. The mystery of the film is incredibly clever, and not something audiences can solve until they’re directly upon it.

You have to know the characters to figure it out, and that was one of the film’s great qualities. It almost brings a sense of community amongst fans, knowing that, because they’re so familiar with the characters, they can solve the mystery without it having to be spelled out for them.

However, out of all the schemes and disguises, the most shocking part of this entire film, perhaps, was the insane character development of Emily Nelson. In the first film, the mysterious blonde had more agenda flowing through her veins than she did blood and murder. In ‘Another Simple Favor’, however, the fabulous and puzzling woman becomes far less puzzling. Her trust in Stephanie brings Emily’s guard down throughout the film and with that, falls the curtain of mystique she had initially.

Stephanie Smothers, the mommy-blogger turned freelance crime investigator and author, is still a renegade, never flinching as murders begin to occur, and never losing her focus. Kendrick’s character is as sharp as a tack and wickedly witty, providing frequent comedic moments that keep audiences’ spirits up.

Much like Emily Nelson, a movie would be nothing without its wardrobe. Stephanie maintains her cute and practical mom-esque wardrobe in this film, while Emily continues alternating between her self-proclaimed ‘alpha male’ masculine attire and strikingly chic feminine looks. From comfortable kicks to elaborate wedding veils, blood, sweat and tears were put into every take and poured on the end of every dress train.

Wardrobe in films is meant to add to the story, but ‘Another Simple Favor’ takes it a step further, using wardrobe as a source of foreshadowing and even self-expression for those in the clothes – or, in this case, under a comically large hat. One of my favorite fashion moments throughout the entire film was Emily’s wedding dress, designed by costume designer Reńee Ehrlich Kalfus.

The train of the dress, which was meant to look blood-soaked, was first seen in the trailer, and from the moment I saw it, I knew what it was meant to represent, and thought it was a wickedly clever touch. After seeing the film, it is clear that the dress was a nod to the events of the first film, as well as the way it foreshadowed what was to come.

All in all, ‘Another Simple Favor’ is another thriller filled with thought-provoking weirdness that gets you questioning and wittiness that keeps you laughing. If you liked the first film, then this sequel is simply another must-see!