“Assassins”: Showcasing Darkness from American History

“Assassins” is one musical that is unique and bizarre, yet so telling and socially relevant.

Originally conceived in 1990 and later revived in 2005 under the writing of John Weidman, with music and lyrics of the late Stephen Sondheim — the show revolves around a group of historical figures who attempted (successfully or not) to assassinate past presidents of the United States. It uses this concept as a backdrop to explore the presence of various American presidents throughout history and their ideals for the country.

Over 35 years since its conception, Montclair State University’s Theatre and Dance Department has put it on as their first show of the fall 2025 semester in Presentation Hall.

With such a nuanced concept, it was certainly going to be a challenge to make the show a reality, especially in a concert format. Director Peter Flynn says the themes of the show are the reason why it was so important to do, especially now.

“With a show tackling gun violence, immigration [and] race, you could’ve been talking about any of the headlines that we are reading or watching on any of the news outlets,” said Flynn. “So I think that it is a really relevant time to be doing this show.”

Senior musical theater major Mei Tulagan, who portrays the titular assassin Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, shares a similar sentiment about the show.

“I’d say that it’s really relevant to this day,” Tulagan explained, “because even back then and even now, a lot of people are really upset and discontent with how this country is run and what it drives us to do… I think a lot of people in our program and just as human beings in this world right now, [are] just really upset how our country is run.”

Genesis Harper, a junior musical theatre major who plays another assassin, Sara Jane Moore, also stresses this point.

“It’s a show that we definitely should be doing right now, just because the parallel is [visible] today…” Harper said. “It’s kind of showing the humane parts of the assassins, how broken the country is and how we all have these opinions, but we’re all oppressed by the system. It reflects back to characters from history and they’re reflecting now how we’re still oppressed by these systems and how capitalism still holds us.”

With the format ingrained, Flynn displays his directorial mastery on how an intimate concert setting can make the audience become more focused and engaged with the performers. The use of a smaller orchestra assisted in adding a dimension to the environment, allowing for sound effects to be used for certain musical numbers and scenes.

Using the screens of the Presentation Hall to project a variety of images helped give the setting an engaging backdrop for audiences to see. The mix of vintage newspapers and black and white photos of the real-life individuals as a backdrop also reminded the audience that these characters were real people.

The vocals of the actors and their eye contact, as well as their walking through the audience, helped give an intimate nature with the crowd, especially in a setting with the lights on. The use of the prop guns also added a level of intensity, making the show very engaging.

Flynn detailed what he hoped audiences would take away from this show.

“I hope [the audience] walk away with something to talk about on the way home or at dinner, and, if not a new perspective, a different perspective from their own, on our history, on the definition of being an American [patriot],” Flynn said. “In a very ironic way, I think this show has the opportunity to open up conversation across the aisle, to use a political term.”

In many ways, for those who saw “Assassins,” some may have left confused, saddened or even challenged in many ways by the themes presented to them. However, as the show was used to explore what the presence of the assassins in American history says about the ideals of their country, the same applies to the many topics of the modern day.

Flynn reminds readers of a quote from one of the show’s assassins to summarize the meaning of the musical.

“As one of the assassins says: ‘I’m not left, I’m not right, I’m only American,'” Flynn said. “And that’s what this entire play is about — investigating what happens when people who are so devoted to being good American citizens feel disenfranchised. My hope is that conversation gets stimulated.”