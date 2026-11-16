After 12 years, the “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series is back on the silver screen.

“Avatar: Seven Havens” is a new Paramount+ series created by Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, the creators of the original series. “Seven Havens” takes place 225 years after “The Legend of Korra,” the second show in the Avatar universe.

It follows Pavi (Saheli Khan) and Nisha (Aishu Devan), two long-lost sisters who become the first in the Avatar cycle to share the title of Avatar. The sisters must protect the world’s seven havens following a devastating cataclysm that created terrible storms capable of attacking the entire planet.

“Avatar: Seven Havens,” much like “The Legend of Korra,” has a reputation to live up to. “Avatar: The Last Airbender” is considered one of the greatest animated series of all time, featuring a lovable cast of characters, quotable moments, beautiful and tearjerking scenes, amazing writing and storylines that helped define the next generation of animated media.

With such a high standard to meet, how does “Seven Havens” compare with the original series?

Pavi and Nisha, while having their own distinct personalities, are very reminiscent of Aang and Korra. Pavi is silly and empathetic, caring for every bug and creature in her path.

Her character is reminiscent of Aang in those ways, but also in her reluctance to become the Avatar. She simply wants to live a normal life and remain connected to the people she loves, despite the fact that they are gone.

Nisha, however, is dead set on becoming the Avatar. She trains every day, hoping to restore the public’s positive perception of the Avatar after the legends surrounding Korra and her alleged role in causing the cataclysm. She is sassy, stubborn and much more serious than her sister, much like Korra. The resemblance is ironic because Nisha does not want to be like Korra because of what she has learned about her.

Jae (Major Curda) is also a highlight, adding much-needed humor and serving as a lovable sidekick. His sense of heroism and dedication to the girls, despite his initial position, make his character especially enjoyable.

Karthik (Akshay Khanna) stands out as well, with his stern and protective voice leaving audiences unsure of his motivations. His character is a delight to watch, and his moral ambiguity at times makes him even more compelling.

The animation and backgrounds of “Seven Havens” are absolutely stunning. The blues and greens of the skies resemble the Northern Lights and are reminiscent of the Spirit World in “The Legend of Korra.”

The animation of the anomaly is also beautiful, making its energy appear even more threatening to the main characters and the haven of Allura.

The series’ score is very well done. The kalimba featured in the song “Return to Me” serves as a great musical motif for the show, creating a sense of comfort while maintaining an air of mystery.

The series is viewed through the perspectives of Pavi and Nisha, allowing for plenty of moments filled with humor and childlike whimsy.

Korra’s character haunts the narrative. The mystery surrounding how she may have caused the cataclysm serves as an overarching storyline throughout the series. Watching the girls learn more about her and discover that she may not have been the villain they were taught to believe she was makes for an intriguing setup for future episodes.

It is also lovely to see more queer representation in the show, especially knowing what Konietzko and DiMartino accomplished in 2014 by having Korra and Asami hold hands. Seeing Jae and Datu interact is adorable, and the moment when Pavi has two dolls resembling Korra and Asami kiss is especially cute.

Pavi is also a great step forward in disability representation. It is lovely to see her receive a better prosthetic leg without allowing her disability to stop her from being herself.

While “Seven Havens” is enjoyable, it is not without its shortcomings. The plot is intriguing, but some moments, especially those in the finale, feel a bit rushed.

The amount of content packed into such a short time is understandable, given the current challenges of getting animated projects greenlit. However, some moments would have benefited from more development.

The series also tries to introduce likable side characters, such as the Pudding Man, Daemon and Amow. While they are silly, their characters feel somewhat underdeveloped, with some gags seemingly thrown in to recreate the humor of the “My cabbages!” man from “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” These characters would benefit from having more importance to the overall plot in future episodes.

Despite its shortcomings, “Avatar: Seven Havens” is a worthy watch. Pavi and Nisha’s characters and their dynamic are incredibly heartwarming. Watching their connection develop and learning more about their past is both intriguing and heartbreaking.

The series ends on a very intriguing note, leaving audiences hungry for more of the Avatar universe.