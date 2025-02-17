Bad Bunny Exudes Artistic Excellence in “DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS”

Ingenious and cultural are among the first words used to describe Bad Bunny’s seventh album “DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS” as it radiates brilliance, creative virtuosity and overall Puerto Rican culture. It is overall an incredible album with seventeen songs including five features. These features consist of RaiNao, Omar Courtz, Dei V, Chuwi and Los Pleneros de la Cresta.

The album itself is a mix between salsa and Bad Bunny’s original sound of reggaeton. It speaks toward his heritage and experiences of being Puerto Rican. Being from the Caribbean myself, I resonate with the album’s use of Caribbean sounds as they remind me of family, and the atmosphere of my homeland.

Within the album Bad Bunny did not lose much of his original style, only modified and expanded upon it through the use of salsa. This speaks toward his unique ability to stay true to himself while trying something relatively new within his music. As a fan of Bad Bunny, his new album speaks volumes to his importance as a musician as he found ways to include his heritage into the album while making music that can be entertaining.

The album is mainly relatable in various ways as it resonates with a variety of people from the Caribbean. As a Dominican woman, a lot of the album speaks toward the Hispanic experience in a direct yet complex way as there are many hidden messages within the songs that only a select demographic can truly understand. When listening to it, I picked up on certain lyrics that expressed experiences that Hispanic people could relate to which overall makes the album more empathetic and engaging.

The album is different from his other works as the approach of the music is different. Upon my first listen of the album, I realized that it has some differences from his previous albums but still remained true to his sound and his vocals. I have enjoyed Bad Bunny’s music since his previous album “Un Verano Sin Ti,” which had a very summer vibe and remained distinct to his original style and sound.

His most recent album differs as it melds both salsa and reggaeton in a distinctive way. I find the album to not only be a blend of culture, but also a blend of generations which is among one of the reasons I love it, as it brings different aspects together to create one album that anyone can appreciate.

Bad Bunny transcended generational bounds as the song “NUEVAYoL” spoke through generations who experienced the sample song “Un Verano en Nueva York” by El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, during its initial release making it both rare and memorable.

“DtMF” is among one of the songs on the album that speaks toward me the most because it truly speaks to an aspect of my life that I as well as others can relate to. The lyrics “Debi tirar mas fotos cuando te tuve/ Debi darte mas besos y abrazos las veces que pude” convey the grief felt when missing someone, while yearning for more time and regretting not having taken more photos when they were here. The song perfectly expresses that feeling and sets the tone of the album.

“LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii” was a sensational song as it unveiled some truths about what is occurring in Puerto Rico and how not only overwhelming tourism but gentrification is taking place. The song puts a spotlight on the issue in a way that is comprehensible and significant.

Not only are the contents of the album profusely impactful and enjoyable but so is the album cover. The cover is symbolic of a small yet notable part of Hispanic culture. The cover consists of two chairs sat in a lawn with native landscape in the background.

This might seem like a wayward idea and insignificant to others at first glance. However, for me it is reminiscent of an aspect of my own culture that has carried through generations. The album cover remarkably captures that and caters to the overall gist of the album.

Overall, “DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS” by Bad Bunny is a well rounded album that has highlighted culture, specifically Puerto Rican culture, while also adhering to his style. Not only does the album feel timeless but, also allows to be appreciated by any generation.