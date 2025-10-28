Big Brother 27: A Season to Remember

On July 8, 2025, 17 strangers from across the United States moved into a house to compete in one of the greatest social experiments on Earth. Completely cut off from the outside world and recorded 24/7, these 17 houseguests would compete in competitions in an attempt to be the last one standing and claim the $750,000 grand prize. After 83 days, the season has come to a shocking conclusion that no one would have predicted.

When the season began, only 16 brand new houseguests had moved into the Big Brother house. However, once The Mastermind arrived with the intention of shaking the game upside down, with the help of his accomplice, Amy Bingham, he unleashed former Big Brother player and season 13 winner Rachel Reilly into the house.

The season has had its fair share of drama and it started right from week one after houseguest Ashley Hollis went up to Vince Panaro’s HOH room and took (what the houseguests believed to be) a two hour long shower. Despite this putting a big target on Hollis’ back, she managed to save herself by winning the first Power of Veto competition of the summer, allowing her to save herself from being the person voted out.

The drama continued over into the next week when week two HOH Jimmy Heagerty targeted Keanu Soto for eviction causing numerous arguments between them. After Heagerty tried calling Soto out at the ceremony to pick players for the Veto competition, Soto would vow to take everyone down one by one and proved why he deserved to stay in the house after winning his way off the block four consecutive weeks.

This season also had its controversies added onto it. After the cast was announced, it was revealed that houseguest Rylie Jeffries left his pregnant baby mama to compete on the show. Fans also noted Jeffries’ creepy behavior towards fellow housemate Katherine Woodman on the 24/7 live feeds, with Jeffries telling Woodman “I’m being with you outside of this, whether you like it or not” and “I’m going to marry you after this.”

Houseguests [Vince] Panaro and Morgan Pope would also get into controversy over the course of the season, with accusations of Panaro emotionally cheating on his girlfriend of 7 years with Pope. Despite both Panaro and Pope claiming to be just friends and close allies in the game, many fans watching were quick to note the pair’s affectionate hugs towards each other. Fans were also quick to note that during an argument between the two, Panaro stated “I feel like you’re breaking up with me” with a pause before saying “in the game.”

Despite the controversies surrounding the season, it also had really amazing moments over the course of the 83 days. Many fan favorite elements have returned from seasons past such as the OTEV competition, as well as an appearance from Zingbot, who has visited the house for years to roast (or better known as “zing”) the houseguests.

There have been many former houseguests making guest appearances. Season 25 contestant Felicia Cannon, as well as season 17 contestants Liz and Julia Nolan would help with competitions. Season 16 and 24 winners Derrick Levasseur and Taylor Hale would host the Big Brother side show (titled Big Brother Unlocked).

Most importantly, The Mastermind was revealed to not be one, but three former houseguests, Jessie Godderz from season 11, Frankie Grande from season 16 and Eric Stein from season eight. The trio would make the whole season without getting caught, and even framed season two winner Will Kirby of being The Mastermind.

Despite Panaro and Pope becoming the frontrunners to win the season, original week one target [Ashley] Hollis would come from behind, winning the final HOH which granted Hollis the power to vote out Pope and take Panaro to the final two.

With Hollis and Panaro in the finals, the previous seven evicted houseguests (consisting of [Rachel] Reilly, Will Williams, Kelley Jorgensen, Lauren Domingue, [Keanu] Soto, Ava Pearl and [Morgan] Pope) would vote Hollis the winner of Big Brother 27 by a vote of 6-1, with Pope being the one vote for Panaro. For coming in 2nd place, Panaro would receive a $75,000 cash prize.

Heading into the finale, America also voted for their favorite houseguest. [Keanu] Soto would win with over 65 percent of the vote (which is the highest percentage of votes out of anyone who won the prize since its creation back in season seven), with [Rachel] Reilly and [Will] Williams landing in the top three. As his prize, Soto would win a $50,000 prize.