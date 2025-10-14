Search our Archives!

Home Entertainment “Boundless” Shows How Typecasting Could Be Broken
EntertainmentHomepage Latest StoriesHomepage NewsOn Campus Events

“Boundless” Shows How Typecasting Could Be Broken

by Daniel Scharf
written by Daniel Scharf

On Sept. 19, the newly minted Evolve Theatre Company presented its first show of the semester as a cabaret showcase, aptly titled “Boundless: Break Past Your Typecast” in Life Hall at Montclair State University.

Directed by Bella Marie and Lussi Pearl, the cabaret was staged as a way to display not just the talents of many students, but to exemplify what it means to break through barriers that society puts on performers, such as being typecasted into constricting roles.

This cabaret did not illustrate why these performers defied being typecast but showed audiences their ability to step into dynamic characters and perform songs they might have neglected for fearing of “not being the right type.”

Both Pearl and Marie noted that, “This night was about enforcing the belief that these they can tell whatever story they want if they feel connected to it. This is not a miscast, this a reclaiming.”

Violet Merrigan alongside Faith Brolly performing "I Know Him So Well" from Chess

Violet Merrigan performing "I Know Him So Well" from Chess. Chloe Stavis | The Montclarion

Mei Tulgan and Owen Gateley performing "Seventeen" from Heathers the Musical

Mei Tulgan and Owen Gateley performing "Seventeen" from Heathers. Chloe Stavis | The Montclarion

Athan Roads performing "As If We Never Said Goodbye".

Athan Roads performing "As If We Never Said Goodbye" from Sunset Boulevard. Chloe Stavis | The Montclarion

Lucy George performing "Sexy" from Mean Girls the musical

Lucy George performing "Sexy" from Mean Girls. Chloe Stavis | The Montclarion

Lizzie Johnson alongside Makenna Mitchell perform "What Is this Feeling?" from Wicked

Lizzie Johnson perform "What Is this Feeling?" from Wicked. Chloe Stavis | The Montclarion

The Full Company of Boundless

The Full Company of "Boundless". Chloe Stavis | The Montclarion

You may also like

Football Falls to Rowan in Second Annual Breakfast Bowl

In Photos: Rocky’s Birthday Was Out Of This World

Men’s Soccer Glides Past DeSales in Final Non-Conference Matchup

Montclair State Ranked Among Best Colleges for Social Mobility in 2026 U.S....

Women’s Soccer Patrick Naughter Reflects After His 200th Career Win

Breach Ties It All Together: Chaos, Clarity, and Twenty One Pilots

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann