“Boundless” Shows How Typecasting Could Be Broken

On Sept. 19, the newly minted Evolve Theatre Company presented its first show of the semester as a cabaret showcase, aptly titled “Boundless: Break Past Your Typecast” in Life Hall at Montclair State University.

Directed by Bella Marie and Lussi Pearl, the cabaret was staged as a way to display not just the talents of many students, but to exemplify what it means to break through barriers that society puts on performers, such as being typecasted into constricting roles.

This cabaret did not illustrate why these performers defied being typecast but showed audiences their ability to step into dynamic characters and perform songs they might have neglected for fearing of “not being the right type.”

Both Pearl and Marie noted that, “This night was about enforcing the belief that these they can tell whatever story they want if they feel connected to it. This is not a miscast, this a reclaiming.”