Breaking New Ground: Minecraft’s Bold Move to the Big Screen

From diamond swords to creeper explosions, Minecraft has captured imaginations for over a decade—so it was only a matter of time before making the leap from sandbox to silver screen. But turning an open-world, player-driven game into a cohesive film is no easy task.

Directed by Jared Hess, the film is a live adaptation of the beloved game, mixing real-world characters with the colorful, blocky world of Minecraft. The story follows four unlikely heroes—siblings Henry and Natalie who end up in Idaho because of their mother’s dying wish, a real estate agent named Dawn and former arcade champion Garrett, played by Jason Momoa. After being pulled into the Overworld, they team up with iconic Minecraft character Steve, played by Jack Black, to stop the evil piglin queen Malgosha, voiced by Rachel House.

Visually, the movie is a treat. The blocky, pixelated world of Minecraft is brought to life with a lot of colorful CGI, giving a playful and vibrant vibe that mirrors the game’s charm. The setting is full of details like forests, caves and many creatures, similar to the game.

It feels like a big, exciting playground, just like Minecraft. There is a lot of energy in the way the world moves and changes, and you can tell the people who made the movie tried hard to show the creative and fun side of the game.

However, I did not enjoy the movie as much as I wanted to. I found myself bored and started falling asleep during some parts of the movie. It has some heart and a few moments, but most of the time it felt like the film was trying too hard to be a big action movie.

It did not really show what makes Minecraft so special—being creative, building anything you want and exploring freely. Instead of showing all the cool things players can do in the game, it just follows a simple, straightforward story that we have seen before. It tries to fit Minecraft into the style of a regular movie, and in my opinion, it does not always work.

The plot also follows a very familiar arc with the group of ”misfits” teaming up to defeat a powerful villain. In this case, the villain is Malgosha, the piglin queen, who wants to bring an end to creativity and imagination in the Minecraft world. While her motives are interesting, the story does not entirely explore what makes her a true threat. We get a glimpse of her ambition, but it just feels more like any typical villain setup rather than something new and original.

Even though I did not enjoy the movie as much as I hoped, I have to give credit where it is due. The tribute to Minecraft Youtuber Technoblade was genuinely moving. For longtime Minecraft fans, I understand how Technoblade was a big part of the community, and this moment, despite being small, was a genuine and respectful way to honor him.

Another fun surprise was the ”Lava Chicken Song” scene. It was silly, loud and hilarious. It showed that the movie was not afraid to embrace Minecraft’s quirky and playful side. The mix of funny music by Jack Black and the action made it one of the most enjoyable moments of the film.

The character of Vice Principal Marlene, played Jennifer Coolidge, also had a funny subplot with a villager who leaves his world and ends up in the real one. She brought her usual comedic energy. The scene of her on a date with the villager was both weird and funny in the best way. Her part, while short, definitely stood out, making me enjoy her scenes more than most of the movie.

In the end, A Minecraft Movie is a fun, family-friendly film that brings the game’s world to life with bright colors and high energy. It is not a perfect movie and it might not be enough for all long time Minecraft fans who enjoy the game for its creativity and freedom. But for kids and those who want a simple adventure movie with familiar characters, it works.