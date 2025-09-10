“Caught Stealing” Captures Your Entertainment

Entertaining, unpredictable and thrilling, Darren Aronofsky’s newest picture delivers dark comedy and constant momentum.

At some point, everyone has imagined themselves in the wrong place, at the wrong time and what they would do to get out of it. However, in Darren Aronofsky’s new film Caught Stealing, it only gets worse and harder to imagine if there is a way to get out of it.

The film follows former baseball star Henry “Hank” Thompson, played by Austin Butler, in sleazy 1998 New York working as a bartender dating a paramedic, played by Zoë Kravitz. When his punk-rock neighbor Russ, played by Matt Smith, asks him to take care of his cat for a few days, Hank finds himself caught in the middle of a motley crew of threatening gangsters who all want a piece of him.

The most praiseworthy is the lead performance by Austin Butler. The Elvis star more than ever shows just what he is capable of in mostly every scene he is in. While Hank is not an incredibly complex character, Butler makes every moment count. As the situation gets worse, the audience becomes more and more invested in Hank finding a way out.

While definite thanks goes to the world-building and supporting cast, at its core, Butler grounds this story as a man who just wants to find peace and that struggle to find it is felt from start to finish.

As for the supporting cast, Regina King, Matt Smith and Zoë Kravitz— among other ensemble names like Bad Bunny, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D’Onofrio and many more— are also really good. Whether providing support for Hank or antagonizing him through his journey, they provide necessary dimension to the film.

Speaking of antagonists, the villains of the film are very exaggerated, though not distractingly so. As such, the film sprinkles moments of dark comedy to offset the violence by employing the rival gangster characters, such as one Russian gangster played by Nikita Kukushkin that’s an over-the-top lunatic and two Jewish brothers played by Schreiber and D’Onofrio, whose characters take their Judaism with a comedic seriousness despite being ruthless gangsters.

The camera work by cinematographer and longtime Aronofsky collaborator, Matthew Libatique, is also such a fantastic aspect to highlight. There are several moments where the camera is shot back to back with parallels between past and present that are too unique not to mention.

While the movie is not a constant chase scene, it never gets boring or uninteresting because of the suspense of the character’s choices, both right or wrong. Each choice feels dauntingly consequential, keeping the audience on their toes. Some plot points shock the audience, reminding the viewers of the characters’ mortality and giving the sense that no one is safe.

As the story moves forward, we see Hank suffer dark consequences of his actions. Not only does the film do a good job showing that it is not about the mystery— the mystery is not hidden for too long— but it also specifically shows how this impacts Hank and the choices he later makes in the story.

While definitely thrilling, creative and memorable, the film is not without its faults. The editing, or at least the timing of the flashbacks, oftentimes feel a bit too jarring and sometimes the dark comedy does not work. The movie cannot be described as a comedy, besides some ridiculous moments, since it knows how to take itself seriously and straight.

While some reveals may come as a complete shock, others might see them as obvious and cliché. All and all, it struck a good balance between both.

At its core, the film does not have much wrong with it unless it comes down to personal preference. If you find the lead not as complex as he could be and the plot not taking many risks one might expect out of Aronofsky’s usuals work, it may not win you fully over, but it is still such an entertaining and suspenseful crime thriller.

Overall, Caught Stealing is a suspenseful crime thriller with memorable antagonists, a fantastic showcase of directing from a well known name striving to do something different and one of the best leading performances of the year. While the film may not be for everyone, it is certainly an enthralling tale of one fight to survive after another.