Charli XCX’s “The Moment”: Saying Goodbye to the Singer’s Most Iconic Era

Pop culture has always held significant value amongst the general public, with Gen Z as one of the target audiences. If you were asked, “Are you having a Brat summer?” you were expected to know exactly who the person asking was referring to.

Charli XCX’s critically acclaimed album “Brat”, which was released in the summer of 2024, changed pop music forever. From its branding, unique neon-green aesthetic, and club sound, various artists across genres have since used the layout as inspiration.

In January 2025, XCX announced that she would be starring in the mockumentary film titled “The Moment.” Directed by Aidan Zamiri, the film would premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival under the studio A24, and finally open in theatres nationwide on Feb. 8, becoming A24’s fastest-selling limited release, according to Variety.

The film’s soundtrack, done by A.G. Cook, who was a key producer on the singer’s album “Brat”, also helped out with the anticipation. Three singles from the soundtrack were released, including “Dread” on Dec. 12, 2025, “Offscreen” on Jan. 15 and “Residue” on Jan. 27, along with a surprise music video featuring XCX and Kylie Jenner.

The cast itself includes some big names, like Alexander Skarsgard and Issac Cole Powell, along with cameos from influencers Jenner and Rachel Sennott. Longtime collaborators and friends of XCX, like Cook and Shygirl, were also announced as a part of the cast.

Though described as a mockumentary, the film explores the darker side of fame that comes with being a pop star. This alternative universe sees an insecure, worried and almost uncool version of XCX.

“The Moment” works as an electric, fast-paced and tense film. XCX navigates the fast-paced industry, which is looking for ways to extend the life of the “Brat” era, while she herself is unsure of what she really wants.

The film also turns out to be a period piece, emulating the excitement and uproar caused by the record in 2024, but it goes all wrong instead of right. Zamiri’s directing, paired with the harsh strobe lights, color palette and graphics, leaves you wondering: Is Brat Summer finally over?

The vlog-style cinematography, done by Sean Price Williams, makes each scene feel authentic and close to XCX’s inner circle. Sometimes, it feels like a paparazzi spying on the celeb, and at other moments, filming a simple video diary, a little too close for comfort.

The fonts used replicate the simplicity of the ‘Brat’ aesthetic stylize the film strongly. However, instead of only neon green, there are dark blues, reds and yellows added to the color palette of “The Moment”, personalizing the aesthetic more than before.

In addition to fresh color, the brand placements are cleverly used. Some of these brands are StarFace, a pimple patch company and Aerol Spritz, an alcohol brand. The singer wears some patches throughout the film, and at one point orders an Aerol Spirtz for herself.

The writing of the film creates an extremely casual setting, which is paired well with the mockumentary-style sequences. The audience follows XCX throughout each event, conversation and moment as she prepares for her dreaded arena tour.

XCX’s acting skills are superb; after all, she is playing herself. As good as she is at thrashing and lashing out at those around her, she shines the most in the more intimate and painful moments.

The film’s score captures each tense and uncomfortable moment, shifting from fast-paced club beats to softer, more painful electronic echoes. Some songs from the “Brat” album make a cameo and work well sonically with the official score of the film.

The Moment is, as the title goes, the moment. XCX captures the essence of ‘Brat Summer’ and the impact her album had on the world, whether you’d like to admit it or not.

As every great era goes, it must all come crashing to and end, left for the critics and fans to remember forever. According to the queen herself, “You can’t dread the end when it’s already over.”