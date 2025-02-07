‘Dog Man’ Worthy of Standing “A-paws”

A new contender has come to the big screen, and he is the top dog (ba dum tss)!

“Dog Man” is a faithful adaptation of the “Dog Man” graphic novel series by Dav Pilkey. Created by DreamWorks Animation, this is not the studio’s first rodeo with Pilkey’s works. DreamWorks previously made “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” in 2017, whose lead characters, George Beard and Harold Hutchins, “wrote” the comic book that “Dog Man” is based on. This led to the biggest question leading into the film’s release: would it be able to live up to “Captain Underpants?”

The answer is no, but yes. The film, while more visually appealing, does not have a narrative as compelling or as consistent as “Captain Underpants.” However, it does not need to. “Dog Man” manages to live up to its predecessor not by matching it, but by doing its own thing with just as much heart.

The film features the titular Dog Man, voiced by the film’s director Peter Hastings – the sewn-together combination of Officer Knight and the head of his beloved police dog – who continually faces off with Petey, voiced by Pete Davidson, the “world’s most evilest cat,” every time he gets out of cat jail.

Dog Man, as a character, is charming, being a very cartoony yet sympathetic hero who shines when dealing with his losses while simultaneously behaving like an adorable, pitiable dog. He reminded me a lot of my dog Bobo, especially when he circled before laying down on his bed and a running gag with dog kisses. Despite having no spoken dialogue, Dog Man’s emotions are perfectly expressed by Hastings’ scarily accurate dog noises, allowing us to further emphasize with our canine crusader.

Petey’s development throughout the story is the biggest part of what makes the movie’s overall story incredibly strong. His cartoon villain antics from the beginning of the movie slowly get deconstructed into what made him who he is now, with his tragic upbringing from Grampa, voiced by Stephen Root, and the realization of his mistakes, including the fact he was becoming the person he hated the most. Davidson is as witty as ever but also delivers a surprisingly emotional vocal performance perfect for an evildoer reflecting on the weight of his actions.

Li’l Petey, voiced by Lucas Hopkins Calderon, ends up being the driving force of the narrative and its themes through the dynamics he has with Dog Man and Petey. With Lil’ Petey as the bridge between the two, the film explores parenthood and its joys, generational trauma, found family and redemption.

This is done through amazing character moments, such as Li’l Petey giving Dog Man joy and kinship after suffering both loss in his family and his job, and delivering a blunt line which prompts Petey to think about himself as a person – tugging at the heartstrings with his youthful voice. Calderon delivers his lines for this role beautifully, complimenting the character’s childlike behavior, empathy and antics perfectly. I especially loved the touch of him connecting with those around him with crayon doodles and homemade books, with love strong enough to redeem the darkest hearts.

The narrative is complemented perfectly by its visuals. The art style of “Dog Man” is an evolution upon that of “Captain Underpants,” with brighter colors, textures and the latest technology combined with much more expressive and cartoony animation. However, the most eye-catching details are the backgrounds. While “Captain Underpants” is set in a few areas only showing a few different settings, “Dog Man” has our hero travel all over a city, allowing the artists to truly show off a number of different settings, all with their own unique shapes and features, and gags galore present in these backgrounds. These backdrops truly show the skill of the artists who worked on this film, whether they are depicting a hustling and bustling city or a sky full of stars.

While the film stands on its own without needing to live up to “Captain Underpants,” that does not mean all of its flaws can be overlooked. “Dog Man” has two notable flaws in its story; the first is the third act, where our main trio shines but the main antagonist, Flippy, has an arc that flops like the fish he is.

However, the even more glaring issue is the uneven pacing. The first five minutes are fast, action packed and keep audiences laughing, but the next 25 minutes are filled with gag after gag that begin to lose their charm very quickly. While the introduction of Li’l Petey at the start of the second act of the movie manages to not only finally draw in audiences but also save the movie from being a stale and average cop comedy, it is undeniable that a number of viewers had likely mentally tuned out by the time the film reaches this point.

Despite these notable flaws, “Dog Man” is an amazing film that manages to escape the shadow of its predecessor. It proudly stands on its own as an excellent movie that will touch the hearts and minds of audiences all over – so long as they are able to get through the film’s drawn out first act. “Dog Man” is certain to be a film which garners the attention of all the neighborhood dogs it barks at.