Dragons and Magic Shine with Late Night Movies At Montclair State

On Sept. 12 and 14, Montclair State University hosted two movie nights. How To Train A Dragon was shown outdoors at the Student Center quad from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 12 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 were shown indoors at University Hall from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Not only were these events free for all students on campus, they also allowed students to spend quality time with their friends and wind down from classes and schoolwork on a Friday.

While movies are highly anticipated, it is not easy to buy movie rights on campus. Organizations like Residence Life and Campus Activities are able to find movies that students on campus would like to watch for a good price.

Scott Pfefferle, the event coordinator for the Harry Potter movie night, knows how difficult it is to get movie rights and host movie night events on campus.

His eagerness to have more movie nights on campus stems from his passion and love for movies and he genuinely wants to see students on campus come together, connect and bond over their shared love of movies.

Pfefferle knows movies pull people in and he hopes these movie night events get big enough to unlock more screenings, movie nights and plenty of chances for students to just kick back, laugh and watch with friends.

“Hopefully this will show the college that movies are in demand, this is popular, this is what students want to see at Montclair State University,” Pfeffere said. “We’re trying to bring students together who have like-minded interests. This can show Harry Potter movie-lovers that they can come together and bond over this event.”

Lucius Patti, who attended the How To Train A Dragon movie night, was extremely attracted to the event and how it gives a strong sense of community that Montclair State has. Patti had attended previous movie nights, which led him to attend the event on Sept. 12.

“If they do a movie night every single Friday, I would attend it every single time,” Patti said. “I would take watching a movie on campus over watching a movie at the theater any day!”

The live-action remake of How To Train Your Dragon has had a significant impact on 2025, as it had exceeded all three of the original animated versions, resonating with old and young audiences. Although it is a remake, it still caters to original themes such as friendships, dragons and courage. This is what made people fall in love with the original animated version of the films. Patti believes that the impact that How To Train Your Dragon had on the year is what differentiates from the past movie night’s from the How To Train Your Dragon Movie Night.

Not only are these movie nights fun and social for college students, they also serve as a way for college students to get outside of their comfort zone by partaking in new activities and speaking to new people.

Shamar Wheeler, who attended the How To Train Your Dragon movie night, similarly expressed how he attended the event to get out of his dorm and participate socially.

Wheeler feels he spent the last three years at Montclair State staying to himself instead of enjoying all the fun, high vibrational activities that Montclair State has to offer. He viewed the movie nights on campus as an opportunity to improve his social skills and do something different on campus for a change.

“No matter what, you will always have a sense of community at [Montclair State],” Wheeler said.