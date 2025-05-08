FOCUS: How Movies and TV Expose Us to Mental Health

In the history of film and television, mental health has been in a bit of an odd spot. Often times, the subject is treated more as either a joke or that people with mental issues are treated as crazy. However, as media has evolved so have opinions and we now have drama, comedy, action and romance all have their place in an event as emotionally charged as an election.

In this list, we will take a look at five pieces of media which dive into mental heath topics to watch and discuss how they fit in with Gen Z and mental health, our FOCUS topic for the spring 2025 semester.

1. ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ (2012)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower is arguably the best coming of age film about high school ever made. Directed by and based on the book by Stephen Chbosky, the film follows high school freshman Charlie Kelmeckis as he tries to navigate high school while dealing with suppressed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression.

The film deals with a very realistic portrayal of both PTSD and the way it affects teenagers, as well as showing the toll it takes on a person’s psyche and how said issues mask who they really are. Outside of its realistic depiction of mental health, the film is a genuine delight in the coming of age genre that offers great writing delivered by wonderfully genuine performances.

2. ‘Ted Lasso’ (2020–)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple TV came onto the scene with one of the best comedic drama series of the year. The series follows Ted Lasso, an American football coach who’s hired to manage a British soccer team, AFC Richmond, despite having no prior experience in the sport.

Throughout the show’s many laughs, it teaches the audience about the struggles of mental health from both a male perspective, a field often overlooked in media, but also from the sports realm. Whether it was the topic of parental abuse and neglect, panic attacks, the stress that men in sports face or the idea of addressing grief and the toll it takes on both the team players and the coach; it’s a wonderful look at how playing hard isn’t always an easy solution. Sometimes you gotta play smart.

3. ‘One Day at a Time’ (2017-2020)

A remake of Norman Lear’s 1975 series of the same name brought the laughs and the tears with a bold new the. This time around, the series follows the life of Penelope Alvarez, a newly single Army veteran, and her Cuban-American family, as they navigate the ups and downs of life.

While the show is a comedy sitcom, it does roll back at times and deliver really incredible moments in emotions. One of the strongest plot lines is Penelope and her constant battle with depression and anxiety and having to be OK with taking medication for it. It showed the struggles the character went to and how much of a toll it was going to take on both her friends and family.

However, as each episode and season progress, the work the characters do to improve themselves is shown and the awareness for mental health care, especially for veterans, is showcased in a very natural, funny-yet-still-human way.

4. ‘BoJack Horseman’ (2014-2020)

Over the years, the animated Netflix show has gained a cult following that has garnered more and more support each season while also showcasing the challenges individuals face when dealing with mental health issues. The show follows the washed-up 90s TV star, BoJack Horseman and his struggles with addiction, relationships and maintaining his celebrity status, all the while satirizing the entertainment industry and current events.

While a comedy drama series, it’s perhaps best known for its accurate portrayal of depression. Instead of typical shows that show the main character feeling sad, the series really entices you with the feelings of hopelessness and lack of motivation that plagues a person.

However, while this show isn’t afraid to shy away from the reality of its mental health depiction, by showcasing BoJack’s journey through therapy, self-awareness and the importance of making amends, the show underscores the possibility of change and growth, even for individuals deeply damaged by their past.

5. ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ (1975)

While this film doesn’t fully dive into the details about a person’s mental health struggles, it does dive into details about the mental health care system. When Randle McMurphy is admitted into a mental health facility, which is ruled by the cruel Nurse Ratched, a battle of wills between the two soon begins to affect all the ward’s patients and a struggle for what’s best for them soon ensues.

The film, based on the novel by Ken Kesey, outside of showing how cruel the mental health care system has treated patients in the past. Barbaric treatments are shown horrifyingly, making for a sad commentary on how far the medical system has come and how far left there still is to go. At the same time, while tragic, the Oscar-winning film is a beautiful look at human nature with terrific performances from both the leads and the ensemble cast.