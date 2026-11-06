Gen Z’s Love Affair With Physical Media: Novelty or Necessity?

There’s a shift in the way Generation Z is choosing to consume media.

This growing switch can be seen through social media — creators showing off vinyl record collections, people making tutorials on how to burn CDs, and the increase in physical forms of media being sold on websites like eBay.

But there’s something peculiar about Gen Z’s new and sudden interest in physical media; this is a generation born into a digital age with the rise of technology and growing dependency on it.

In recent years, it felt like major technological strides were being made with personal and handheld electronic devices, and media was finally becoming more accessible to consume online.

DVDs were replaced by streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. Radios and record players were traded in for music-streaming apps such as SoundCloud and Spotify. Video game consoles no longer needed a physical game cartridge when the game was able to be downloaded online.

Gen Z kids growing up in this era had no need for physical media like the generations before them. With constant access to media online, Gen Z’s love of physical media might seem like conspicuous consumption.

Ownership is a precious thing to a generation inundated with horror stories of their future as consumers: never owning a home, always renting a car, and having to pay for ten streaming services, because chances are nine of them won’t have the show that your office is buzzing about.

But this change doesn’t just exist online. Record shops, CD purchases and retro game stores are spiking in popularity.

Sophia Andraus, a senior fashion design and merchandising major, seems to think that’s the case with the resurgence of owning physical media amongst Gen Z.

“We’re almost going back in time,” Andraus said. “So we’re bringing back cargo pants, capris, records. A lot of people, instead of using wireless earbuds, want to use wired now… It’s just more of the nostalgia, the aesthetic, and bringing back how we grew up.”

Markie Palainandi, another senior fashion design and merchandising major, shared a similar sentiment.

“I feel like Gen Z sort of doesn’t have their own era in a way,” Palainandi observed. “I feel like everything is sort of nostalgic, reminiscent of something else of the early 2000s, 1990s, and stuff like that. We don’t really have a set era where you can look back on our timeline.”

Junior linguistics major Alex Lipari is a collector of CDs, VHS tapes, and video game discs and cartridges. He chooses to own physical media for practicality.

“I don’t like streaming services,” Lipari explained, “because you’re paying so much a month for what? Some of that’s going to go away in a month if you stop paying for it… I’d rather just get the physical stuff.”

Media being tied to streaming services made it quickly accessible online, but the digital world is ephemeral. Streaming services were once digital libraries with no time limit on checkouts, but now every service plasters “leaving soon” on every third program. For Generation Z, it has become too expensive to be able to pay for multiple streaming services.

Gen Z is a particularly nostalgic generation. Returning back to physical forms of media is an act of resistance against the commodification of media, but also Gen Z turning back to their familiar roots.

“I grew up with physical video games, DVDs, and I see my family and people who are close to me switching to the streaming services for convenience’s sake,” Lipari said. “And I’m like, ‘Life is all about inconveniences.’”

With the resurgence of owning physical media among Gen Z being linked to feelings of childhood nostalgia, the physical media boom might simply seem like a fad.

Though as we’ve heard from student collectors of media, there’s more to it. Gen Z is leading a revolution of ownership. Why shouldn’t the cultural canon of movies, TV, music, and video games be ours forevermore? We are the dreamers, the superfans. No one is going to take that from us.

Only time can determine how long Generation Z’s interest in physical media will last. But this shift may be permanent in the lives of many, especially if the rest share the same view as Lipari:

“It’s history you’re collecting.”