Girls Like Girls: A Queer Coming-of-Age Story

Ten years after Hayley Kiyoko’s viral song, “Girls Like Girls,” was released, its cinematic adaptation has finally come to the big screen.

Based on the 2023 New York Times bestselling novel written by actress/singer Hayley Kiyoko, the movie follows 17-year-old Coley, played by Maya da Costa, who has just lost her mother and recently moved to rural Oregon, and Sonya, played by Myra Molloy, one of the most popular girls in town. The movie also serves as an extension of Kiyoko’s 2015 music video for the song “Girls Like Girls,” which was the basis for the novel.

Sonja Tsypin’s cinematography was arguably one of the best parts of the movie. It felt like a warm summer day on the shorelines combined with shots of gorgeous state forests.

The portrayal of Coley by Maya da Costa had this girl-next-door vibe that was perfect for the film. While she is not new to the world of television, having previously portrayed Maya Longette in Hulu’s limited series “Under the Bridge,” she is new to the world of film, especially feature films. Yet this could not have been a more perfect film debut for her, as she was able to hit all the right emotional notes with Sonya, especially in the earlier parts of the film.

Sonya, portrayed by Myra Molloy, is quite popular among her friends. Her very grounded portrayal of Sonya made it easy for an audience member to fall in love with her character, along with her on-screen relationship with Coley.

Even in the most gut-wrenching parts of the film, there was beauty in it. Along with the characters’ pain came the most intimate and vulnerable breakthroughs.

Beyond the queer representation, the movie still had more to offer such as a relationship between Coley and her father. Their blossoming relationship is one of the most underrated parts of the movie, but incredibly enjoyable.

However, there are some areas where the movie could’ve been better. The film included some drama plot lines that felt dragged out and unnecessary. It felt like filler that distracted from the main plot.

The journey to Sonya and Coley accepting and embracing who they truly are in their queer identity, was very heartwarming. Most importantly, they did this unapologetically — an important message to send, not only during pride month, but every day of the year.

While the ending was quite abrupt, leaving a bit of unresolved tension, it seemed necessary. The post-credits scene tied up any loose ends, but this moment would’ve fit better before the credits, giving a sense of closure to those who might not necessarily stay for a post-credits scene.

Overall, I found the movie to be an extremely enjoyable coming-of-age film that is perfect for when you just want to feel seen. Whether it’s your first time feeling seen or you’ve been on this journey many times before, this movie serves as a heartfelt reminder that it is so important to, in the words of Hayley Kiyoko, “be heard, be seen, and be proud.”