“Lanterns”: In Brightest Day, In Blackest Night?

DC Studios’ latest project comes to HBO with “Lanterns,” focusing on the two characters who hold the title of Green Lantern: Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre).

Although it may have been designed to look like a DC version of “True Detective,” its comic book roots shine through. The tone remains consistent, and the TV-MA rating gives the series the freedom to get grittier than a typical superhero show.

The show takes place across two different time periods: 2016 and the present day, 2026. Both settings eventually tie together by the end.

The season follows Hal and John as they investigate a string of bizarre extraterrestrial incursions in the town of Rushville, Nebraska. From a football game massacre to uncovering the identity of the infamous Manhunters, the investigation takes them through several unexpected events.

The show has been full of twists and turns over the past eight weeks. It has certainly been an upgrade over DC’s previous offering, “Supergirl” (2026). It has also been just as good, if not better, than “Peacemaker” Season 2.

Overall, the series has been amazing. For some viewers, it may start slowly during the first three episodes. However, the story really starts to pick up during the final five. There is a lot of action in one particular episode, but not the one viewers would expect.

Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner also returns in the series during the present-day events. Chandler and Pierre’s buddy-cop relationship works perfectly for the style of show that Tom King, Chris Mundy and the rest of the creative team were going for.

The finale provides answers to questions raised throughout previous episodes. Its final scene is touching and emotional, although it may be confusing to some viewers. The audience will have to watch to figure out where they stand on that spectrum.

One of the biggest standout performances comes from Kelly Macdonald as Kerry Kane. She plays the sheriff of Rushville, who does not appreciate the Green Lantern Corps snooping around her town.

On top of that, Ulrich Thomsen’s portrayal of Sinestro gives off strong comic book-accurate vibes. He is charming, manipulative and funny at times. The list goes on and on. Yet, his portrayal also feels like a fresh take that is much better than the 2011 movie version. The creative team nailed the casting, and a return down the road would not be surprising.

A lot of people should give this series a chance if they haven’t already.

The interpretations of Hal and John are different from how they are portrayed in the comics, let alone in the animated shows. However, the approach is refreshing. There is a racial component to the show, but viewers might actually enjoy how it is handled.

As for the season as a whole, the series manages to bring a lot of originality while still keeping the Green Lanterns true to who they are, despite making some changes to how certain things function. Because of that, the show is incredible.

“Lanterns” has already been renewed for a second season, although a release date has yet to be determined, pending approval from HBO Max.