“Lost Weekend” by Phoebe Bridgers Is A Master Class In Lyricism And Grief

After six years, Phoebe Bridgers released her third solo album, Lost Weekend.

The new album features songs with immensely emotional lyrics dealing with the loss of her father, as well as songs relating to previous relationships, her current relationship, and the process of growing up and moving on through life.

With all of this background and so many high expectations, did Lost Weekend live up to the rest of her discography?

Yes.

It absolutely did.

In Lost Weekend, Bridgers does it again, with emotional lyrics that crush listeners’ souls and hurt so good. The album traverses every emotion, from melancholy to depression to euphoria. And yes, this album is perfect for sad girl autumn, for anyone wondering.

I loved the lyricism of the album. A great example of this was in “The Governors’ Waltz”, where Bridgers explores the story of her life through lyricism similar to that of a fairytale. I’ve watched so many amazing videos using that song, and every listen makes me enjoy it more and more.

This album also includes lots of collaboration, including Jack Antonoff, Alex G, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, Cameron Winter, Caroline Shaw, and Bo Burnham. Alex G especially stood out, and his synth sound can be heard a lot on the album, especially in “Lost Boys”, “The Outside”, and “Bobby”. All of the collaborations also fit perfectly into the feel of the album, which made it a more collective labor and was absolutely beautiful to listen to.

Seeing Bridgers work with her boyfriend, comedian Bo Burnham, was also a welcome addition. Listening to the lyrics of “Bobby” and seeing her finally having an actual healthy relationship to write about would make any long-term fan happy. It also helped to balance the melancholic feel of the album, delving into her happy relationship with Burnham and the loss of her father at the same time.

The use of the banjo on the album was delightful. It made the songs have a very intimate, homegrown feel, especially in “Haunted”, “Never Going Back”, and “Liberty Tree”. Her “Graceland Too” motif sprinkled throughout the album was emotional, as that song is so meaningful with its message about helping a friend through a mental health crisis. Hearing her reference made it even more powerful.

The most impactful thing from Lost Weekend was Bridgers’ lyrics about the loss of her father. The voicemail at the end of “Never Going Back” was beautiful, authentic, and oh, so heartbreaking. Those songs hit very close to home for many and were vulnerable and heartfelt.

“Still Standing” and “Lost Weekend (Reprise)” did not fall short of this incredibly emotional album. Her grief felt so real in her lyrics, especially when she talks about not knowing how bad her father’s illness was as a child and how he’s not coming back. Every lyric with the instrumental backing was so powerful, and showed just how powerful and impactful Bridgers’ songs have always been.

Lost Weekend perfectly demonstrates how powerful lyricism and music can bring listeners into a musician’s life and story, while also remaining universal and applicable to so many different scenarios. This album is a masterclass in storytelling and truly some of Bridgers’ best work. It feels so relatable, yet so authentically and exclusively her, calming, but in the same breath: soul crushing. For those of you in search of musical excellence, I cannot give a stronger recommendation.