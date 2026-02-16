Marcello Hernández: “American Boy” is an Important Kind of Funny

Comedian and Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández debuted his first Netflix comedy special, “American Boy” and it did not disappoint.

For someone who only recognizes him from SNL, it is easy to approach this special worrying if Hernández will be as funny away from the rest of the cast. Fear no more, because he is arguably better. Not only is the special full of non-stop laughs, but it is thoughtful of today’s world and issues.

Hernández focuses on growing up Cuban in Miami, surrounded by a family with many women and immigrants. Relatability and genuine nature is what made this special so incredible. Anyone who is Hispanic or is close to a Hispanic would not be able to stop laughing from start to finish.

One of the experiences he jokes about includes being a kid at a family party until 2 a.m., something any Hispanic from Mexico to Argentina can laugh about. It is that shared understanding that will connect people across borders, which is so important today.

Despite the fact that “everybody has scary people,” as Hernández put it, Hispanics from ages 5 and up are being labeled as threatening criminals who do not belong in America. Those same 5-year-olds that fall asleep on folding chairs while their parents are dancing the night away are being detained by ICE.

According to a new Axios/Ipsos poll conducted in partnership with Noticias Telemundo, the majority of Latinos believe it is a bad time to be Hispanic.

Fortunately it is not something that can just be turned off, but it is a beautiful thing which Hernández makes clear in his special. Right now a lot of Hispanics are probably wishing they were living that perfect Full House American life — a show Marcello Hernández wishfully compares his childhood to.

However, he turns it around, moving on to speak about the pride he has gained as an adult: “When I was watching those shows when I was younger, I did want that life… It seemed nice. It seemed safe… I have grown really proud of the way I grew up. I’m proud to have immigrant parents.”

His jokes and manner throughout the special establishes Hernandez as a down-to-earth, realistic potential star which could be the next big thing out of SNL. He shows appreciation for everything fame has brought him, saying, “I love it, it is insane what has happened to me.”

He even takes time to appreciate the efforts women in his life have made, from his mother, aunts and relationships. He speaks on the effort women spend to look good — hair, nails, waxing — and how the experiences are often painful and expensive. So he tells men, “just pay and say, ‘I’m sorry for what you go through.’”

He acknowledges the “scary life of a woman” when discussing the menstrual experience. Overall, he seems to hold realistic expectations of women and true admiration for them as well. He hugs and dances with his mom when entering and exiting the stage.

Having a comedian who is a genuinely good person, who doesn’t use the downfall of others to be funny, is special. Marcello Hernández is a real person who shows real love for the people in his life and for his audience, referring to the show as a “family party.”

Everyone, non-Hispanics included, will have an entertaining time watching “American Boy.” It is the rare kind of funny where the viewer won’t feel the need to scroll on their phone as they watch.

This comedy special came at a perfect time: it is a fun, lighthearted way to tell Hispanics everywhere, “Don’t give up.” As he put it, “We’ll be back, we always come back, we’re smart.”