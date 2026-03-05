Marvel’s “Wonder Man”: The Making of a Hero

Marvel releases its latest mini-series with all eight episodes, streaming on Disney+, “Wonder Man,” starring Yahya Abdul-Manteen II as Simon Williams.

Abdul-Manteen, known in DC films for portraying Black Manta in “Aquaman,” steps into the Marvel universe as a very different kind of hero.

In the comics, Simon Williams is known as a high-tier Avenger and the son of a rich arms dealer who spends his time battling supervillains.

The series flips the script: he’s now the son of working-class Haitian immigrants living in Los Angeles, an aspiring full time actor who spent the past decade chasing auditions and sabotaging his own opportunities by overthinking every role.

The show introduces Simon first seen getting fired from “American Horror Story” for overthinking a minor role. He adds unsolicited notes surrounding his character, expecting others on set to genuinely care about it as much as he does.

The series presents itself as a classic buddy comedy, pairing Simon and Trevor Slattery, played by Ben Kingsley, a once prominent, substance-addicted performer previously introduced in 2013’s “Iron Man 3.”

Trevor, once imprisoned for impersonating “The Mandarin,” an existing character making terrorist propaganda videos, has now resurfaced as a chaotic, yet oddly seasoned mentor figure.

Their partnership drives much of the series’ humor and tension, especially as the shadow for the Department of Damage Control who monitors Simon’s mysterious past, including surviving a childhood house fire that should have killed him.

Beyond the superhero storyline, Marvel’s “Wonder Man” doesn’t glamorize Hollywood — it shows its hunger. The audition scenes show how exhausting and competitive the industry can be, where talent doesn’t always matter as much as image and popularity.

This show touches on how actors can be treated more like a product than people; praised when they’re useful and ignored when they’re not.

Through Simon constantly getting fired and Trevor’s unstable career, the series shows how unpredictable fame can be and how hard it is to hold onto creative ambition.

When Simon finally gets the chance to audition for a superhero film centered on his childhood favorite character, Wonder Man, he jumps at it, even as he hides his superhuman abilities.

This series focuses less on Wonder Man’s supernatural abilities and is more invested in exploring Simon’s personal origin story. While the show does give glimpses of his superhuman strength and his struggle to control bursts of anger, the real emphasis is on his internal conflict and identity.

Rather than presenting him as a fully formed hero, the narrative frames him as a man trying to suppress powers he barely understands.

The Department of Damage Control repeatedly labels Simon as a potential threat to society, referencing the mysterious “ionic energy” within him as justification and containment.

This tension between Simon’s desire to live a normal life and the government’s fear of what he could become drives much of the series’ underlying conflict.

While the series moves at a slower pace than typical Marvel projects, that choice feels intentional rather than flawed. Instead of relying on constant action or large-scale battles, the show takes its time developing Simon as a character.

Some viewers expecting nonstop spectacle might be surprised by the quieter tone, but that build ultimately strengthens the emotional depth of the story.

By prioritizing character growth over explosions, “Wonder Man” sets itself apart in a refreshing way. One of the most impressive aspects of the series is watching actors portray as actors.

Yahya Abdul-Manteen II delivers a layered performance, convincingly playing Simon Williams being that he is struggling performer.

It takes a great deal of control to intentionally act “bad” in some scenes —awkward, tense, overly dramatic while still making the character feel authentic. Abdul-Manteen captures that balance effortlessly.

Likewise, Ben Kingsley brings depth to Trevor Slattery, portraying a seasoned but unstable actor whose past mistakes still shape his presence.

Together, they elevate what could have been another standard origin story into something introspective and self aware. Watching experienced performers embody the insecurity, ego and vulnerability of working actors add an extra layer of credibility to the series.

In a franchise often driven by cosmic stakes and world ending threats, this series chooses something smaller and arguably more human. In the end, “Wonder Man,” reminds us all that becoming a hero isn’t just about strength, it’s about finding a role and having the courage to step into it.