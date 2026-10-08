“Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” Is a Swing and a Miss

Lizzie Borden’s trial may have taken place in 1892, but 134 years later, it is still discussed. Many films, television shows, plays, podcasts, and even a nursery rhyme were made about her–and Netflix took the most recent swing.

The “Monster” anthology installment uses its Victorian setting to tackle issues such as women’s rights, domestic violence, abuse, assault, and psychological damage done to women during the time period.

Ella Beatty’s performance as Lizzie Borden was very impressive, showcasing the duality of Borden very well. She acted out her innocence as well as her despair over her treatment and rage.

Despite some questionable line deliveries and modern-esque dialogue that felt like it belonged in a Victorian “Euphoria,” Beatty did a great job with what she was given.

Vicky Krieps also performed well with her role as Bridget, the maid of the house. Her romance with Borden, while having very rushed and highly questionable writing, had moments that were some of the best parts of the episodes.

Rebecca Hall as Abby Borden was also an absolute joy, playing the most wicked stepmother that could rival classic Disney. However, the writers’ attempt to make her more redeemable before her death was something that, although understandable given she was a Victorian woman, was very half-baked.

Secondary characters, such as Jessica Barden as Nance O’Neil, stole the spotlight. Her diva-esque nature and acting lessons for Lizzie were very fun to watch on screen, and explain why she became a fan favorite.

Sarah Paulson as Aileen Wuornos absolutely gave her character’s limited role time to shine. Her acting and perspective as a modern woman experiencing some of the same treatment Lizzie Borden did was jaw-dropping — despite some confusion on why she was included in this season rather than giving her trial’s complexity its own season.

Charlie Hunnam’s performance as Andrew Borden, however, left lots to be desired. His line delivery felt like that of TikTok satire videos of male scream acting. Some of his lines, however, can also be blamed on shoddy writing.

With Lizzie Borden’s case having so many unanswered questions, the writers took creative liberties — some working better than others. While exploring the potential of Lizzie Borden’s sapphic relationship with Bridget was interesting, it felt forced and rushed at times.

The pacing of the series also felt strange, taking half of the season to get to the pinnacle point of her parents’ death, as well as adding in the perspective of Aileen Wuornos staying at the Borden House. These moments, while interesting, could have been their own season and added more complexity and length to a season that already had pacing issues.

The series also veers into dark comedy territory, despite being a drama series. This was very confusing as a viewer, laughing at moments and then locking into a dramatic monologue a few minutes later.

While the comedy and editing were enjoyable, they added tonal shifts that detracted from the series’ focus. This was a questionable thing to add, given the subject matter and the series dealing with serious matters such as sexual assault, violence against women, and sexism. This mix of tones made the series tackle some moments well in that regard, and some incredibly poorly.

The use of Wuornos also seeing the Bordens’ ghosts was unnecessary and added more complexity and confusion to a series that was already a mixed bag.

The soundtrack of the series was interesting, mixing modern songs such as “Cherry Bomb”, “Bittersweet Symphony”, and “Hounds of Love” with Mozart and Satie. While these needle drops led to the series’ most iconic scenes, they also distracted from the fact that the story takes place in Victorian Massachusetts — which could have been avoided had they taken the “Bridgerton” route of classical modern songs.

The costuming and sets of the series are the areas where it truly shines. The beautiful gowns, props, and hairstyles immersed the audience in the story and were a major highlight. The cherry trees and dove house, as well as the Borden residence, were eye-catching and absolutely gorgeous to look at.

“Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” is a very mixed jumble of qualities. With some great performances and beautiful costumes and sets, the series was visually pleasing but lacked substance.

With such heavy subject matter, the writers should have handled it with more care than what was done in a fictionalized manner. The real Lizzie Borden’s story is left with so many questions, and this series is evidence that she should be left to rest in peace.