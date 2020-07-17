Montclair State Indie-Rock Band, U Might Be Mine Set to Release New EP

U Might Be Mine is an indie-rock band, made up mostly of Montclair State University students. The band plans to release a new single each month, for the next few months as part of an EP they call, “The Lows,” starting with the first single that was dropped on June 20.

The four members describe themselves as passionate noisemakers who are dedicated to their band. With the music they have previously produced, the themes of their songs align with mental health. Their upcoming EP addresses those topics even further.

U Might Be Mine originated in 2015 when Gabrielle Guida, songwriter and lead singer, and the band’s drummer, Jack Powers, were in middle school. Guida’s band director insisted she have a drummer for her talent show performance, despite originally planning to go solo.

Guida, who incorporated some of her middle school lyrics in the new EP, described her inspiration behind the title track.

“’The Lows’ is the most exposed song I have ever written,” Guida said. “The whole concept of ‘The Lows,’ sadly, is dissociative. It revolves around the idea that you’re not worthy of inhabiting the world.”

The song has a prelude comprised of instrumental music and immersive whispers, meant to simulate the overwhelming thoughts in one’s brain.

Guida says she writes these types of songs to give her audience something to relate to, no matter how difficult it is for her personally.

“It’s easy to feel something and think you are the only one on the planet who feels that way,” Guida said. “Hearing that somebody else felt something through this art form is really important to me.”

After trading out older members and adding in new ones to fine tune their sound, U Might Be Mine is now a band that cooperates well, with each person bringing something unique to the table.

The guitarist, Daniel Abbaticchio, joined the group a year after it originally formed, back when they were all in high school.

“The bond that develops between the members is unparalleled,” Abbaticchio said. “[I’m] a part of a family that’s capable of creating something as beautiful as music is.”

It was not until a few months ago that Powers discovered Kyle Sanders, the band’s current bass player, through a music program both members were in. Although they’ve been through a handful of lineups, the current four band members work so well together that no one doubts they will survive and thrive.

Quarantine has put a heavy strain on the band since they originally planned to go on tour this summer. Although some lockdown restrictions have been lifted, they are still unsure of what the summer has in store for them.

All of the music U Might Be Mine is releasing in the next few months was recorded before quarantine, with the exception of the last-minute prelude to “The Lows” that Powers crafted in his own home. To keep up with the band and one another, the four members hold regular Zoom calls for writing sessions and brainstorming new ideas to record in the future.

After three years of performing together, U Might Be Mine had some advice for fellow artists who want to start their own musical career.

“If you’re thinking about it, do it,” Powers said. “Back in middle school, I thought it would be cool to play shows in front of people. I didn’t think it could go beyond a talent show, but I made phone calls and it worked. The worst anybody is going to say to you is no.”

Guida had her own advice for aspiring musicians.

“I am a firm believer that anyone can do what they set their mind to, but with music, everyone needs to be 100% passionate, or else it’s not going to work,” Guida said. “To find four individuals who are equally driven is really hard, but we have that. We have a really good thing going and I’m happy we do.”

Although he may be new to the band, Sanders has been passionate about music for a long time, recommending that new listeners start with “Honey!” or “Daniel’s Song.”

“[There’s] not a single other thing I would want to do with my life,” he said. “I’m interested in a lot of things, but I wouldn’t want to commit to them for life like I want to with music. Playing music live, I have never felt more alive. I just want to feel it as often as I can.”

To check out U Might Be Mine, follow them on Instagram @umightbemine.