Montclair State University Debuts the Bold and Heartbreaking Tale that is Stupid F**king Bird

This spring, Montclair State University’s Theatre and Dance Department showcased their final production of the semester, Stupid F**king Bird, which debuted in the Memorial Auditorium between April 25 and May 1, 2025.

Stupid F***ing Bird is an adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s original, The Seagull. This production invited audiences into a world of art filled with tragedy, comedy and spectacular acting performances.

Production manager Peter J. Davis spoke about the making of the play.

“While we have a team of faculty, professional staff and guest artists working with them to create the show,” Davis explained, “once we get to opening night, it’s the students who run the shows.”

Organizing a play, Davis elaborates, takes more work than meets the eye.

“It is immensely gratifying to watch them at work,” Davis said. “There are a lot of moving parts to even a simple show and it takes hard work and a certain type of virtuosity to make it succeed. And succeed they do!”

The story follows the life of Conrad, a young artistic entrepreneur in a time period that is intentionally not clearly stated. Conny, as his love interest, Nina endearingly calls him, is tortured by the stagnant world that is art.

Conrad, played by Alex Eilen, desperately wants to make people “feel something,” a quote he often uses throughout the show. Conny’s story is a tragic one, constantly disappointing his mother, Emma Arkadina, a famous actress who has struggled to connect with him throughout his life emotionally.

The audience sees him deal with infidelity from his lover, struggles with mental health issues, and constant battles to find his place in the world when many around him have found success in art. Conrad’s character arc from hopeful idealist to someone of bitterness and despair was a delight to see.

Alex’s performance as Conrad was quite spectacular. His ability to use comedy throughout the show added a refreshing touch that helped lighten the load of the play’s heavy themes. There were constant fourth wall breaks that allowed the audience to be an active part of the performance, while also having an impactful experience on them as well.

This story was more than just Conrad, though, as each character throughout the production tries to find meaning in their lives and work. Stellar performances from all the actors and actresses created this work of art.

Nina, Conrad’s former love interest, played by Nina DiNorscio, had some incredible scenes paired with the character Doyle Trigorin. Doyle, played by J.D. Perez, is the lover of Emma, Conrad’s mother.

The love triangle story between these three characters kept the audience on their toes, sparking scenes of heartbreak and infidelity. Emma, played by LJ Shaw, is a snobby actress who hides her emotions behind her confident personality and Shaw did a fantastic job of balancing both aspects of the character.

DiNorscio discussed what went into her portrayal of the character which shares her name.

“I think that the play is such a feat in bringing a dated classic story to a modern context,” DiNorscio said. “My biggest goal was to bring a lot of myself into Nina.”

“Lucky for us, Alex and I have been in the same acting cohort since freshman year,” DiNorscio elaborated. “We’re very used to each other and our acting styles as scene partners.”

DiNorscio and Eilen’s pre-existing chemistry was a large factor in building the relationships of their characters.

“I think something that we tried to bring into the process was a lot of youthful, bouncy fun between the two of them,” DiNorscio said. “I feel like Alex and I already have that pre-established relationship with each other as actors and I think it was mostly work with the text that seasoned it for the character’s relationships.”

Other notable characters include Mash, Dr. Eugene Sorin, and Dev, all important figures in the life of Conrad. Dev, his best friend and emotional support vessel, is a genuine and well-meaning character who offers a heavy comedic presence through all the chaos. Played by Kyle Edens, Dev is one of the few characters who consistently stayed grounded through his tribulations.

Mash, the love interest of Dev, had incredible music performances that really resonated with the audience. Ja’Vonni Gibson was an amazing choice for Mash, and her ability to mask sadness with quick-witted humor made her a very relatable character to many. Finally, Dr. Eugene Sorin was the clear fan favorite, creating some of the most laughable scenes throughout the story, even with his lack of screen time compared to others. Emery Myers truly embodied the persona of the lonely and isolated Eugene, creating one of the most impactful breaks in the entire play.

Without a doubt, Montclair State University’s production of Stupid F***ing Bird was unafraid to push boundaries, asking the audience to question the role of art and how people sabotage their happiness in pursuit of love.