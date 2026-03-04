Search our Archives!

Home Entertainment “Peter and The Starcatcher” Brings Neverland to Montclair State University
“Peter and The Starcatcher” Brings Neverland to Montclair State University

by Benny Batista
Imagination feels like something that we all grow out of and leave behind, but this show coming to Montclair State University’s taps right back into it to tell the enchanting backstory of Peter Pan and the Lost Boys.

With audience imagination as a requirement, “Peter and the Starcatcher” follows three orphans and a young girl as they are forced to become unlikely heroes and take on a secret mission while avoiding dastardly pirates.

The show is playful, hilarious and whimsical, somehow always leaving you stunned at just what happens next. Filled with wise mermaids, idiotic pirates and an Italian mob who often communicate using the titles of pasta dishes, this show is a creativity drawn, theatrical show that leans into the audience’s suspension of disbelief and creates a grand world out of, surprisingly, very little.

This goofy play found its perfect fit with Ryan Kasprzak as its director, known best for his hilariously zany, slapstick choreography.

Director Ryan Kasprzak directing his students for the performance.
In his first directorial role, Professor Kasprzak chose “Peter and the Starcatcher” because he thought it fit into this semester’s theme, Power of the People. Adding more dancing and singing than seen in previous versions, he leaned heavily into bringing a cartoony feel to this live performance. He wanted his audience to walk away wanting to be a starcatcher themselves.

With Professor Kasprzak, alongside Professor Jessica Chen as the choreographer, the students from the Department of Theatre and Dance put on an outstanding performance.

Benjamin Casey, who played the titular Peter Pan, brought the character to life, as his joy captured the boyish wonder of the original cartoon character. The show’s star explained why he felt compelled by the story.

“In the world, right now, it’s hard to find joy, and [the characters in this show] focus on finding that joy and sticking with it,” said Casey.

Benjamin Casey as Peter in the Act One Finale
With Casey working alongside Talia Fabrizzio, the actress portraying Molly, the pair two had wonderful chemistry and kept the audience laughing at the bickering between the characters.

Talia Fabrizzio really steals the stage with the secret and unusual languages used between her and her father, played by Jack Pawlowski. Who knew British children got such an interesting education?

Talia Fabrizzio as Molly and Jack Pawlowski as Molly and Lord Aster
Swapping between costumes of mermaids, sailors and pirates, the ensemble were electric, filling out the atmosphere and becoming one with whatever role the costume calls for — even if it meant putting on a Jersey accent and pretending to be “The Godfather.”

The Cast of Peter and the Starcatcher.
But it would be a disservice not to mention DJ DeJesus, who played the role of the central antagonist against our unlikely heroes: “Black Stache.” As a wild, eccentric pirate, DeJesus plays up the slapstick, often involving the audience in his antics.

DJ DeJesus as Black Stache sailing the seas.
His performance stood out as especially exciting with the crowd reacting enthusiastically whenever he was on stage. However, when the time came when ‘Black Stache’ found himself in need of help, Smee, played by Bridget Sindelar, was quick to be his righthand man. Together, the duo had a similar rapport to Gaston and Lefou from “Beauty and the Beast,” and their antics never failed to draw laughs out from the crowd.

Bridget Sindelar as Smee and Jack Pawlowski as Lord Aster.
The real stars of the show, however, were the crew members who made it all possible. Speaking with the assistant stage manager, Bren Lamb, it was clear that the show was in good hands.

Lamb hoped that the audience would “[have] a lot of fun” with the show and “[walk] away happy.”

And this is true: the theatrical performance is a chance to sail to Neverland to bask in the joy of childhood.

