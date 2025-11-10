Roofman Showcases Channing Tatum’s Anti-Hero Side

“Roofman” highlights Channing Tatum’s skills playing a sneaky, but compassionate anti-hero.

The film market in 2025 has been primarily dominated by horror/thrillers. Films such as Weapons, Sinners and Him have slotted right into the mix. Because of this, other genres like comedies and dramas have taken a back seat this year, but Roofman is one film that shines above the rest.

Directed by Derek Cianfrance and starring Magic Mike leading man Channing Tatum, Roofman is based on the true story of Jeffery Manchester, a family man who lives a double life as a robber.

Cianfrance was captivated by the story of Manchester, and according to the Los Angeles Times, the characters are “his kind of people”. He pitched ‘Roofman’ as a Frank Capra-style film (Capra is a famous Italian American film director known for the film ‘It’s a Wonderful Life) but was told repeatedly that Hollywood does not make films like that anymore.

However, Cianfrance went on with it, and the film turned out to be an effective blend of crime and romantic comedy. With Tatum’s delivery and emphatic nature being the highlight.

In the film, Jeffrey Manchester, a recent divorcee, is arrested after robbing around 45 different McDonald’s locations in North Carolina. Utilizing his keen eye for detail, escapes without a trace. Manchester takes refuge, hiding in a North Carolina Toys “R” Us and becomes the subject of national news attention. Subsequently, he meets Leigh, played by Kirsten Dunst, a Toys “R” Us worker who becomes the love interest of the film.

After falling for Leigh, Manchester must now hide his identity as a runaway criminal while also becoming involved with Leigh’s family and her community.

As said previously, Tatum’s portrayal of Jeffrey Manchester steals the show. He makes you laugh as he interacts with the people he is robbing, makes you smile when he bonds with Leigh and her daughters, and makes you grieve when he has to leave his old family behind to start a new life.

Tatum also displays how crafty and sly Manchester was as a criminal. He acts similarly to Tom Cruise in a film like Mission Impossible, or his sarcastic but caring demeanor reflects a Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool. Tatum is not just a merciless criminal, but a man who has compassion for those around him.

Another spectacular aspect of the film is the relationship between Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst’s characters. Even though they live completely different lives, they possess a strong bond throughout the film. Manchester and Leigh’s interactions with one another feel so real and lasting that they can put a smile on anyone’s face.

One more underrated actor in Roofman is LaKeith Stanfield, who plays Steve, the best friend of Manchester and the crime aficionado of the film. Steve knows about Manchester’s crime life and is the type of guy who, if Manchester needs something, he goes to see.

Stanfield uses his monotone, yet rough attitude to play Steve, and although he seems hard on Manchester at first, he is only trying to protect him in the end. While Stanfield is outstanding as Steve, there is a slight desire for the film to utilize him more, as he quietly disappears during the middle section of the film.

While some may criticize Roofman as a film that transitions from fun crime action to an upbeat rom-com, the film effectively manages this transition while also balancing Manchester’s criminal life. Furthermore, if you want to go through a rollercoaster of emotions, this film is for you.