Social Media Gives Way to Independent Filmmaking

With the recent works of directors like Kane Parsons (Backrooms), Curry Barker (Obsession), and Markiplier (Iron Lung) in 2026, young filmmakers everywhere are inspired by the notion that independent filmmaking is real, possible, and just in reach.

The example these directors set is clear when the path is traced back to their beginnings — involvement in social media platforms.

Beginning in 2022, Kane Parsons created his YouTube series “The Backrooms” at only 20 years old. He’s self-taught in filmmaking and visual effects, his talent made clear in the haunting nature of the found footage youtube series. Due to his work on YouTube, with the short surpassing over 190 million views, Parsons caught movie production giant A24’s attention.

Becoming A24’s youngest-ever director, Parsons directed his full length feature film, “Backrooms” (2026), a beautifully shot and creatively directed film, displaying Parsons’ dedication to his storytelling and the genre he has single-handedly shaped. Without his huge splash on YouTube, A24 may have never picked up Parsons’ creation, in turn Parsons may have never broken the records he did, due to his age and lack of professional experience.

Curry Barker, the 27-year old who directed the incredible hit “Obsession” (2026), dropped out of NYFA in Los Angeles to pursue his own projects. “Obsession” is the epitome of a well-directed piece, with interesting and unique work in lighting, plot set-up, suspense levels, not to mention Inde Navarrette’s incredible work as the star, Nikki.

Barker earned his following making comedy sketches and short films on YouTube and TikTok, proving the growing notion that having a known social media presence and loyal followers can allow you to surpass Hollywood’s strict no-newcomer atmosphere.

With over 38 million followers on YouTube, Markiplier was able to break into the filmmaking industry. His first viral video on YouTube came in 2015, when he posted a video from a hospital bed, receiving 5 million views.

Since then, his most popular videos include indie horror games like Five Nights at Freddy’s, Amnesia: The Dark Descent, and countless other story and multiplayer games. He’s won four Streamy Awards, and now made his debut writing, producing, directing, and starring in the new horror film “Iron Lung” (2026). Markiplier utilized his YouTube following in order to leverage credibility in the filmmaking industry, representing a clear trend in newcoming filmmakers.

The rise of cinematic accessibility, widespread appreciation of filmmaking, the comeback of your local movie theaters, and the comeback of the community associated with it isn’t just a microtrend. In my opinion, the boomerang of cinema is partly due to this generation’s pushback against AI, especially with directors like Kane Parsons publicly denouncing the use of it.

For the first time in human history, when we hear a human voice we sometimes feel the need to question, ‘Am I being tricked? Is this really a human, and can I trust what I hear?’ That in itself is an abomination, but the use of AI in parts of the film world is truly disgusting to me.

With popular production studio A24 — famous for films such as Lady Bird (2017), Midsommar (2019), Pearl (2022) and much more — accepting a 75 million dollar investment by Google to develop AI-powered filmmaking tools, the world of true cinema is threatened. Filmmaking, so human and real, is at stake when AI–powered “tools” are utilized in the industry.

AI takes away the realness, rawness, dream-like quality of filmmaking that the foundation of motion pictures was built upon. If the human connection in film disappears–the magic of cinema is lost.

As AI use in the workplace, on social media, even in the artistic world increases, young people against AI seek for community, whether it happens subconsciously or not. People are beginning to see their new favorite films in the theater once again, a beautiful blossoming of our community coming together.

With social media becoming a legitimate form of career building and many small filmmakers of today getting their start online, independent filmmaking is once again revolutionized–displaying more accessible cinema for all. Human connection is always out there, will always be out there, and that’s something we can be certain of in this uncertain world.